Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Mississippi State in Tallahassee Regional Championship (Sunday, 6 p.m.)

It’ll be a Sunday night rematch in the Tallahassee Regional Final.

After FSU beat Mississippi State 10-3 to advance to the regional championship, the Bulldogs responded with a 3-2 win over Northeastern in the early game Sunday to force a rematch.

It’ll be No. 9 overall seed FSU vs. 3 seed MSU in the regional championship game Sunday at 6 p.m on ACC Network. FSU advances with one win while the Bulldogs need to beat the Seminoles twice.

In the Super Regional era, which began in 1999, FSU has won its regional 14 of 15 times when it won each of its first two games. In 13 of those regionals, the Noles went 3-0. Only one, in 2004, has FSU lost when 2-0 in a regional to force a winner-take-all game the following day.

FSU is starting sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (6-2, 4.93 ERA) for Sunday’s game. An Ole Miss transfer, Mendes faced Mississippi State once in his lone season with the Rebels, throwing a third of an inning and recording a strikeout.

Mississippi State is also throwing its third weekend starter, senior RHP Karson Ligon (6-5, 5.81 ERA). He’s allowed 51 hits in 52.2 innings this season and has 66 strikeouts to 24 walks. Ligon is in his second year at MSU after spending his first two seasons in college as a weekend starter at Miami, twice facing FSU although not facing anyone in FSU’s current lineup.

FSU lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.335
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.404
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.315
41b12 Myles BaileyL.324
53b4 Cal FisherR.308
62b3 Drew FaurotB.315
7lf5 Chase WilliamsB.343
8dh51 James Hankerson Jr.B.268
9c20 Jaxson WestL.237

Miss. St. lineup

1lf34 Gehrig FreiB.345
23b3 Ace ReeseL.354
3dh18 Noah SullivanR.347
41b44 Hunter HinesL.284
5cf38 Bryce ChanceR.337
6c55 Joe PowellR.284
7rf22 Ross HighfillR.223
8ss52 Lukas BucknerL.314
92b49 Gatlin SandersL.316
 
Last edited:
