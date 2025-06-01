1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .335 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .404 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .315 4 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .324 5 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .308 6 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .315 7 lf 5 Chase Williams B .343 8 dh 51 James Hankerson Jr. B .268 9 c 20 Jaxson West L .237

1 lf 34 Gehrig Frei B .345 2 3b 3 Ace Reese L .354 3 dh 18 Noah Sullivan R .347 4 1b 44 Hunter Hines L .284 5 cf 38 Bryce Chance R .337 6 c 55 Joe Powell R .284 7 rf 22 Ross Highfill R .223 8 ss 52 Lukas Buckner L .314 9 2b 49 Gatlin Sanders L .316

It’ll be a Sunday night rematch in the Tallahassee Regional Final.After FSU beat Mississippi State 10-3 to advance to the regional championship, the Bulldogs responded with a 3-2 win over Northeastern in the early game Sunday to force a rematch.It’ll be No. 9 overall seed FSU vs. 3 seed MSU in the regional championship game Sunday at 6 p.m on ACC Network. FSU advances with one win while the Bulldogs need to beat the Seminoles twice.In the Super Regional era, which began in 1999, FSU has won its regional 14 of 15 times when it won each of its first two games. In 13 of those regionals, the Noles went 3-0. Only one, in 2004, has FSU lost when 2-0 in a regional to force a winner-take-all game the following day.FSU is starting sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (6-2, 4.93 ERA) for Sunday’s game. An Ole Miss transfer, Mendes faced Mississippi State once in his lone season with the Rebels, throwing a third of an inning and recording a strikeout.Mississippi State is also throwing its third weekend starter, senior RHP Karson Ligon (6-5, 5.81 ERA). He’s allowed 51 hits in 52.2 innings this season and has 66 strikeouts to 24 walks. Ligon is in his second year at MSU after spending his first two seasons in college as a weekend starter at Miami, twice facing FSU although not facing anyone in FSU’s current lineup.FSU lineupMiss. St. lineup