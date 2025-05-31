ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Mississippi State in Tallahassee Regional winner's bracket game (Saturday, 6 p.m. on ESPN2)

After a win Friday afternoon, the Florida State baseball team is into the winner's bracket of a home regional for the second straight year.

The No. 9 seed Seminoles (39-14) take on Mississippi State (35-21) Saturday at 6 p.m. (ESPN2) with a spot in the Tallahassee Regional Championship on the line.

The Bulldogs enter Saturday's game on a hot streak, having won 10 of their last 12 games since head coach Chris Lemonis was fired on April 28. They beat Northeastern 11-2 late Friday night after the Seminoles disposed of Bethune-Cookman with a 6-2 win in the first game on Friday.

It was known entering the weekend that FSU would throw junior LHP ace Jamie Arnold (7-2, 3.04 ERA) in its second game of the regional. However, it was uncertain who MSU would throw in Game 2 after holding back ace Pico Kohn from Friday's opener vs. Northeastern and when interim head coach Justin Parker alluded to a health situation after the Friday game. It turns out that MSU will indeed throw Kohn (5-3, 4.13 ERA), a source told the Osceola and Mississippi State confirmed shortly after.

Kohn, a senior right-handed pitcher, hasn't pitched since May 15 because the Bulldogs went one-and-done last week in the SEC Tournament. Last time out, he threw 4.1 scoreless innings vs. Missouri. The outing before that on May 9, he allowed six runs on eight hits over five innings vs. Ole Miss. On the season, Kohn has 107 strikeouts to 25 walks.

Arnold allowed five runs on seven hits over five innings last time out vs. Duke in the ACC Tournament last Friday. Before that, he had allowed four or less runs in his last seven starts.

FSU is 7-7 all-time against Mississippi State, last playing the Bulldogs in the 2018 Tallahassee Regional loser's bracket game. The Bulldogs hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Seminoles 3-2 on that day, ending FSU's season.

FSU lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.332
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.407
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.319
41b12 Myles BaileyL.324
53b4 Cal FisherR.311
62b3 Drew FaurotB.313
7lf5 Chase WilliamsB.354
8dh23 Brody DeLamielleureR.253
9c20 Jaxson WestL.243

MSU lineup

1lf34 Gehrig FreiB.343
2cf38 Bryce ChanceR.350
33b3 Ace ReeseL.364
4dh18 Noah SullivanR.346
5c55 Joe PowellR.281
61b44 Hunter HinesL.269
7rf22 Ross HighfillR.229
8ss52 Lukas BucknerL.310
92b49 Gatlin SandersL.323

I'll have updates once things get started just after 6 p.m.
 
