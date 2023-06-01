Live updates: FSU vs. Oklahoma State in WCWS (G1 on Thurs)

Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- May 10, 2022
-
- 16,520
-
- 10,845
-
- 1,853
Florida State will play Oklahoma State on Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN. It's the third of four games to open play in OKC.
This is the fourth time FSU and Oklahoma State have played in 2023. The Cowgirls won two of three after FSU won the opener on March 10-12, which was part of FSU's spring break. It was the return series after Oklahoma State made the trip to Tallahassee in 2022.
Some pregame reading and listening suggestions:
Curt's story on FSU's use of speed on the base paths to make life difficult on opposing pitchers and defenses: https://floridastate.rivals.com/new...fense-thriving-by-creating-chaos-on-the-bases
Ariya's podcast interview with Alex Powers and Caylan Arnold: https://floridastate.rivals.com/new...ng-fsu-in-wcws-with-alex-powers-caylan-arnold
My stat preview of the pool: FSU, Oklahoma State, Washington and Utah: https://floridastate.rivals.com/news/women-s-cws-caps-fsu-oklahoma-state-washington-utah
(If you enjoy the Seminole Sidelines videos/podcasts, please subscribe on YouTube, Apple or Spotify. Search for "The Osceola." The audience is growing, we've had some insightful guests and are having fun.)
We'll have lineups, in-game updates and a live game thread below. Join us in the conversation.
This is the fourth time FSU and Oklahoma State have played in 2023. The Cowgirls won two of three after FSU won the opener on March 10-12, which was part of FSU's spring break. It was the return series after Oklahoma State made the trip to Tallahassee in 2022.
Some pregame reading and listening suggestions:
Curt's story on FSU's use of speed on the base paths to make life difficult on opposing pitchers and defenses: https://floridastate.rivals.com/new...fense-thriving-by-creating-chaos-on-the-bases
Ariya's podcast interview with Alex Powers and Caylan Arnold: https://floridastate.rivals.com/new...ng-fsu-in-wcws-with-alex-powers-caylan-arnold
My stat preview of the pool: FSU, Oklahoma State, Washington and Utah: https://floridastate.rivals.com/news/women-s-cws-caps-fsu-oklahoma-state-washington-utah
(If you enjoy the Seminole Sidelines videos/podcasts, please subscribe on YouTube, Apple or Spotify. Search for "The Osceola." The audience is growing, we've had some insightful guests and are having fun.)
We'll have lineups, in-game updates and a live game thread below. Join us in the conversation.