Live updates: FSU vs. Oklahoma State in WCWS (G1 on Thurs)

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
Florida State will play Oklahoma State on Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN. It's the third of four games to open play in OKC.

This is the fourth time FSU and Oklahoma State have played in 2023. The Cowgirls won two of three after FSU won the opener on March 10-12, which was part of FSU's spring break. It was the return series after Oklahoma State made the trip to Tallahassee in 2022.

Some pregame reading and listening suggestions:

Curt's story on FSU's use of speed on the base paths to make life difficult on opposing pitchers and defenses: https://floridastate.rivals.com/new...fense-thriving-by-creating-chaos-on-the-bases

Ariya's podcast interview with Alex Powers and Caylan Arnold: https://floridastate.rivals.com/new...ng-fsu-in-wcws-with-alex-powers-caylan-arnold

My stat preview of the pool: FSU, Oklahoma State, Washington and Utah: https://floridastate.rivals.com/news/women-s-cws-caps-fsu-oklahoma-state-washington-utah

We'll have lineups, in-game updates and a live game thread below. Join us in the conversation.
 
FSU has lost its last five WCWS openers. Hasn't won its first game in OKC since 2002. Obviously that hasn't stopped their success the last few times they have gone, but would be nice for them to change that tonight and get tomorrow off.

Winner's bracket games aren't until Saturday while loser's bracket games are tomorrow.
 


No official word that game will be delayed due to weather but that seems quite possible.
 
There it is. Unfortunately, the start of the game will be delayed. We'll have updates here for you as we get them.

 
Just announced: 8:20 EST start time for FSU-Oklahoma State.

 
CurtWeiler said:
FSU has lost its last five WCWS openers. Hasn't won its first game in OKC since 2002. Obviously that hasn't stopped their success the last few times they have gone, but would be nice for them to change that tonight and get tomorrow off.

Winner's bracket games aren't until Saturday while loser's bracket games are tomorrow.
Let's go ladies!!!
 
Kat Sandercock (26-3, 1.10 ERA) getting the start in the circle for FSU, as expected. In two appearances against Oklahoma State earlier this season, she allowed three earned runs on nine hits over 8 innings. She took one of her three losses this season in the rubber match.

Oklahoma State starting Kelly Maxwell (16-5, 1.77 ERA over 138.1 innings). FSU tagged her for five runs, all earned, over 5.1 innings earlier this season in FSU's lone win in the series. She struck out six in that game but walked seven.
 
FSU lineup:

1lf6 Kaley MudgeL.354
2cf4 Jahni KerrL.362
33b8 Kalei HardingR.320
4c51 Michaela EdenfieldR.250
52b9 Devyn FlahertyL.331
61b13 Mack LeonardL.276
7rf1 Hallie WacaserR.325
8dp77 Katie DackR.305
9ss10 Josie MuffleyR.264
 
Oklahoma State lineup:

12b15 Becker, RachelL.449
2cf9 Factor, ChyenneR.372
3ss5 Naomi, KileyR.372
41b12 Wark, MicaelaR.323
5rf11 Carwile, KatelynnL.318
6dp26 Wynne, MorgynR.302
7lf44 Edwards, TallenL.329
8c4 Tuck, TaylorL.277
93b55 Bloodworth, MeganR.194
 
Kat Sandercock in the circle warming up. About to get this one underway.

I didn’t realize that Kat’s last loss was in that Oklahoma State series. She’s 15-0 since taking the loss in that series finale.
 
FSU-OSU underway with a strike after an 80-minute delay.
 
Three-pitch strikeout from Kat to the first batter of the game. Not a bad start at all.
 
Sandercock finishes off a 1-2-3 inning with her second strikeout. 11-pitch inning, nine of which were strikes. Dominant stuff.

0-0, M1
 
Mudge Ks to leadoff the FSU first. Watched two right down the middle and then got fooled by a nasty pitch from Kelly Maxwell.
 
Jahni Kerr Ks on a very similar pitch. Chased a curve ball low and away. Two down.
 
Kalei Harding draws a walk to extend the inning. Runner on first with two outs for Michaela Edenfield.
 
Edenfield's team-high 12th homer of the season, but just her second in the last 14 games. Her getting hot this week would be a big deal for FSU.
 
Devyn Flaherty Ks after a long at-bat. FSU was retired on three strikeouts but has an early lead on Edenfield's bomb.

2-0 FSU after one inning
 
FSU needs to compile a bunch of "greatest career" videos:

Michaela Edenfield's home runs
Josie Muffley's web gems
Kaley Mudge's hits/steals/catches
Kat Sandercock's big moments

I'm sure there are a bunch of options
 
FSU error gives OSU a leadoff baserunner. Tough play as it was a chopper that Harding misjudged at third base and it bounced off the bottom of her glove. Edenfield did well backing up the play to make sure runner stayed at first.
 
Bob Ferrante said:
FSU needs to compile a bunch of "greatest career" videos:

Michaela Edenfield's home runs
Josie Muffley's web gems
Kaley Mudge's hits/steals/catches
Kat Sandercock's big moments

I'm sure there are a bunch of options
Throw Devyn and Amaya steals in there as well. Two speed demons on the bases.
 
Errors...errors...errors

I honestly believe, other than Oklahoma, the only thing that can beat FSU.
 
Sandercock bounces back nicely with a strikeout after falling behind 2-0. Her third of the game already in four outs.
 
pcnole1976 said:
Errors...errors...errors

I honestly believe, other than Oklahoma, the only thing that can beat FSU.
Weren't those what doomed the 2016 team in OKC? That team was loaded on the mound and at the plate but think they had a brutal game vs. Georgia, if memory serves.
 
Sandercock walks the next batter to put two OSU runners on base with one out.
 
