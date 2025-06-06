ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Oregon State in Game 1 of the Corvallis Super Regional (6 p.m. on ESPN2)

After a few days of waiting and a cross-country trip by the team, Florida State baseball's super regional is finally here.

The ninth-seeded Seminoles (42-14) are in Corvallis, Ore. this week for a three game series at No. 8 seed Oregon State (45-13-1) with a trip to Omaha and the College World Series on the line. Game 1 is set for a 6 p.m. EST start on ESPN from Goss Stadium.

This will be the first time FSU and Oregon State have faced off. The Seminoles are looking for their 25th CWS appearance overall and their second in a row while OSU is looking for its first CWS appearance since 2018 and its eighth overall.

The two teams begin this weekend's super regional with differing approaches on the mound. FSU is keeping No. 2 starter Joey Volini (8-5 3.68 ERA) in its first spot after he started last week's regional opener vs. Bethune-Cookman. He's thrown just 97 pitches in total over the last two weeks, coming out of the bullpen in FSU's ACC Semifinal loss to North Carolina and throwing just three innings in a weather-shortened start vs. BCU. The belief is that a few weeks of lesser usage could have him better prepared to start Game 1 and prevent FSU from throwing its ace, Jamie Arnold, on one day less rest than usual.

Oregon State, on the other hand, will be bumping a starting pitcher up a day for Game 1. The Beavers are starting freshman RHP Dax Whitney (6-3, 3.78 ERA) for the first game of the super regional after he started last Saturday vs. TCU and threw a season-high 104 pitches. Whitney's numbers are impressive in their own right, but especially considering he's a true freshman. He has 101 strikeouts to 33 walks over 66.2 innings this season. In his last three outings, Whitney has allowed three earned runs on eight hits over 17.1 innings, striking out 29 batters while walking six.

FSU baseball's radio voice Eric Luallen shared on X that the next three days are going to be hotter than expected in Corvallis, starting at 86 today and reaching into the mid-90s on Sunday.



With a right-handed pitcher on the mound, James Hankerson Jr. will get the start at DH for the Seminoles in Game 1 while Hunter Carns will get the start behind the plate and hit ninth.

Meanwhile, OSU put eight right-handed hitters in its starting lineup to face Volini.

FSU lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.335
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.405
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.314
41b12 Myles BaileyL.328
53b4 Cal FisherR.310
62b3 Drew FaurotB.308
7lf5 Chase WilliamsB.350
8dh51 James Hankerson Jr.B.256
9c25 Hunter CarnsR.266

Oregon State lineup

1rf6 Talt, EastonL.272
2ss13 Arquette, AivaR.352
3lf1 Turley, GavinR.352
4c18 Weber, WilsonR.329
53b44 Caraway, TrentR.276
62b7 Singer, AJR.319
7dh54 Peterson, TyceR.281
8cf23 Reeder, CanonR.296
91b22 Krieg, JacobR.239

Unfortunately, we do not have anyone in Corvallis this weekend. I'll be covering the super regional remotely and sharing updates in the thread below once the game gets underway.
 
