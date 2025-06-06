1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .335 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .405 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .314 4 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .328 5 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .310 6 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .308 7 lf 5 Chase Williams B .350 8 dh 51 James Hankerson Jr. B .256 9 c 25 Hunter Carns R .266

1 rf 6 Talt, Easton L .272 2 ss 13 Arquette, Aiva R .352 3 lf 1 Turley, Gavin R .352 4 c 18 Weber, Wilson R .329 5 3b 44 Caraway, Trent R .276 6 2b 7 Singer, AJ R .319 7 dh 54 Peterson, Tyce R .281 8 cf 23 Reeder, Canon R .296 9 1b 22 Krieg, Jacob R .239

After a few days of waiting and a cross-country trip by the team, Florida State baseball's super regional is finally here.The ninth-seeded Seminoles (42-14) are in Corvallis, Ore. this week for a three game series at No. 8 seed Oregon State (45-13-1) with a trip to Omaha and the College World Series on the line. Game 1 is set for a 6 p.m. EST start on ESPN from Goss Stadium.This will be the first time FSU and Oregon State have faced off. The Seminoles are looking for their 25th CWS appearance overall and their second in a row while OSU is looking for its first CWS appearance since 2018 and its eighth overall.The two teams begin this weekend's super regional with differing approaches on the mound. FSU is keeping No. 2 starter Joey Volini (8-5 3.68 ERA) in its first spot after he started last week's regional opener vs. Bethune-Cookman. He's thrown just 97 pitches in total over the last two weeks, coming out of the bullpen in FSU's ACC Semifinal loss to North Carolina and throwing just three innings in a weather-shortened start vs. BCU. The belief is that a few weeks of lesser usage could have him better prepared to start Game 1 and prevent FSU from throwing its ace, Jamie Arnold, on one day less rest than usual.Oregon State, on the other hand, will be bumping a starting pitcher up a day for Game 1. The Beavers are starting freshman RHP Dax Whitney (6-3, 3.78 ERA) for the first game of the super regional after he started last Saturday vs. TCU and threw a season-high 104 pitches. Whitney's numbers are impressive in their own right, but especially considering he's a true freshman. He has 101 strikeouts to 33 walks over 66.2 innings this season. In his last three outings, Whitney has allowed three earned runs on eight hits over 17.1 innings, striking out 29 batters while walking six.FSU baseball's radio voice Eric Luallen shared on X that the next three days are going to be hotter than expected in Corvallis, starting at 86 today and reaching into the mid-90s on Sunday.With a right-handed pitcher on the mound, James Hankerson Jr. will get the start at DH for the Seminoles in Game 1 while Hunter Carns will get the start behind the plate and hit ninth.Meanwhile, OSU put eight right-handed hitters in its starting lineup to face Volini.FSU lineupOregon State lineupUnfortunately, we do not have anyone in Corvallis this weekend. I'll be covering the super regional remotely and sharing updates in the thread below once the game gets underway.