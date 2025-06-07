ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Oregon State in Game 2 of Corvallis Super Regional (Saturday, 9 p.m. on ESPN2)

CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
17,471
11,757
1,853
The Florida State baseball team had about 24 hours to move past a heartbreaking loss before playing with its season on the line late Saturday night.

The Seminoles were one out (and even one strike) away from stealing an upset Game 1 win over Oregon State in the Corvallis Super Regional at Goss Stadium. But the Beavers rallied for three two-out runs in the ninth to send the game to extras and another run in the 10th to walk off with an improbable 5-4 win over the Seminoles. FSU now needs to win two straight road games at Oregon State to punch its second straight ticket to Omaha.

The first of those games will be played Saturday at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. local time) and broadcast on ESPN2. FSU will be the home team in Game 2 of the super regional and would again be the road team if it forces a winner-take-all third game on Sunday (time and channel TBA).

The good news for FSU -- which also makes blowing Friday's game more frustrating -- is that it held back ace pitcher Jamie Arnold for the second game of the series, electing not to throw him on short rest. FSU's ace, who is expected to be a top-five or top-ten pick in next month's MLB Draft, is coming off perhaps his best start of the reason last Saturday in FSU's regional win over Mississippi State. The junior lefty allowed three runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out a season-high 13 batters while walking just two.

Oregon State is countering with sophomore LHP Ethan Kleinschmit (8-3, 3.70 ERA) on the mound. He's been the Beavers' Sunday starter and will be on one day shorter rest after last throwing 114 pitches last Sunday vs. St. Mary's. Kleinschmit has been fairly reliable for OSU, allowing more than four earned runs in a start just once this season back on March 30 vs. Nebraska. He's thrown a team-high 80.1 innings this season and has struck out 95 batters and walked 30. He has allowed 11 home runs on the season, but none of those have come in his last three starts.

With a lefty starter on the mound for the opposing team, Brody DeLamielleure gets the nod at DH for the Seminoles on Saturday. Jaxson West gets the start at the plate after Hunter Carns' strong night on Friday. There's also a shuffle in the order as Chase Williams shifts down to the nine-hole, changing the speed complexion of the lineup as it turns over.

FSU lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.335
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.401
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.311
41b12 Myles BaileyL.325
53b4 Cal FisherR.313
62b3 Drew FaurotB.307
7dh23 Brody DeLamielleureR.252
8c20 Jaxson WestL.241
9lf5 Chase WilliamsB.340

OSU lineup

1rf6 Talt, EastonL.270
2ss13 Arquette, AivaR.353
3lf1 Turley, GavinR.348
4c18 Weber, WilsonR.332
53b44 Caraway, TrentR.270
62b7 Singer, AJR.321
7dh54 Peterson, TyceR.282
8cf23 Reeder, CanonR.297
91b22 Krieg, JacobR.245

I'll provide updates once the game gets underway.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Oregon State in Game 1 of the Corvallis Super Regional (6 p.m. on ESPN2)

Replies
184
Views
4K
Osceola Village
Nolebra Kai
N
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Mississippi State in Tallahassee Regional winner's bracket game (Saturday, 6 p.m. on ESPN2)

Replies
141
Views
3K
Osceola Village
DFSNOLE
DFSNOLE
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Bethune-Cookman in Tallahassee Regional opener (Friday, 3 p.m.)

Replies
137
Views
4K
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Mississippi State in Tallahassee Regional Championship (Sunday, 6 p.m.)

Replies
139
Views
4K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball No. 9 FSU will hit the road for super regional at No. 8 Oregon State this weekend

Replies
19
Views
2K
Osceola Village
jerinole
J
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back