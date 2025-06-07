1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .335 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .401 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .311 4 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .325 5 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .313 6 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .307 7 dh 23 Brody DeLamielleure R .252 8 c 20 Jaxson West L .241 9 lf 5 Chase Williams B .340

1 rf 6 Talt, Easton L .270 2 ss 13 Arquette, Aiva R .353 3 lf 1 Turley, Gavin R .348 4 c 18 Weber, Wilson R .332 5 3b 44 Caraway, Trent R .270 6 2b 7 Singer, AJ R .321 7 dh 54 Peterson, Tyce R .282 8 cf 23 Reeder, Canon R .297 9 1b 22 Krieg, Jacob R .245

The Florida State baseball team had about 24 hours to move past a heartbreaking loss before playing with its season on the line late Saturday night.The Seminoles were one out (and even one strike) away from stealing an upset Game 1 win over Oregon State in the Corvallis Super Regional at Goss Stadium. But the Beavers rallied for three two-out runs in the ninth to send the game to extras and another run in the 10th to walk off with an improbable 5-4 win over the Seminoles. FSU now needs to win two straight road games at Oregon State to punch its second straight ticket to Omaha.The first of those games will be played Saturday at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. local time) and broadcast on ESPN2. FSU will be the home team in Game 2 of the super regional and would again be the road team if it forces a winner-take-all third game on Sunday (time and channel TBA).The good news for FSU -- which also makes blowing Friday's game more frustrating -- is that it held back ace pitcher Jamie Arnold for the second game of the series, electing not to throw him on short rest. FSU's ace, who is expected to be a top-five or top-ten pick in next month's MLB Draft, is coming off perhaps his best start of the reason last Saturday in FSU's regional win over Mississippi State. The junior lefty allowed three runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out a season-high 13 batters while walking just two.Oregon State is countering with sophomore LHP Ethan Kleinschmit (8-3, 3.70 ERA) on the mound. He's been the Beavers' Sunday starter and will be on one day shorter rest after last throwing 114 pitches last Sunday vs. St. Mary's. Kleinschmit has been fairly reliable for OSU, allowing more than four earned runs in a start just once this season back on March 30 vs. Nebraska. He's thrown a team-high 80.1 innings this season and has struck out 95 batters and walked 30. He has allowed 11 home runs on the season, but none of those have come in his last three starts.With a lefty starter on the mound for the opposing team, Brody DeLamielleure gets the nod at DH for the Seminoles on Saturday. Jaxson West gets the start at the plate after Hunter Carns' strong night on Friday. There's also a shuffle in the order as Chase Williams shifts down to the nine-hole, changing the speed complexion of the lineup as it turns over.FSU lineupOSU lineupI'll provide updates once the game gets underway.