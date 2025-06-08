ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Oregon State in winner-take-all Game 3 of Corvallis Super Regional

CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
17,472
11,765
1,853
The Florida State baseball team showed its resilience Saturday night with an impressive 3-1 road win to bounce back from a heart-breaking 5-4 loss to force Game 3 of the Corvallis Super Regional.

But that win on its own means little if the Seminoles can't carry that momentum into Sunday's winner-take-all Game 3. The ninth-seeded Seminoles (42-15) will play No. 8 seed Oregon State (46-14-1) Sunday at 9 p.m. from Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. with a spot in the College World Series on the line for the winner.

FSU is looking to clinch consecutive trips to the CWS for the first time since the Seminoles made three straight trips since 1998 through 2000. It is also looking to be the only team from last year's CWS field to make it back to Omaha this season.

With its season on the line for the second straight night, FSU will turn to sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (7-2, 4.66 ERA). The Ole Miss transfer is coming off his best collegiate start in the closing win of FSU's regional last Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits over eight innings with nine strikeouts and two walks. Mendes has thrown five-plus innings in each of his last four starts and six of his last starts since he appeared to hit a wall midway through the season.

Oregon State will start redshirt freshman RHP James DeCremer (3-0, 4.72), who will be making his third career start. His second career start came on Monday, when he delivered five shutout innings in the Beavers' Corvallis Regional Final vs. USC, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out six batters. That start is his only appearance since May 13 and he's thrown just 26.2 innings all season compared to Mendes' 77.1 innings this season.

After both catchers made an impact in their first starts of the regional, FSU made a change by putting both of them in the starting lineup for Sunday's game. Hunter Carns will DH and hit seventh while Jaxson West will catch and hit eighth

FSU lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.335
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.396
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.314
41b12 Myles BaileyL.318
53b4 Cal FisherR.311
62b3 Drew FaurotB.307
7dh25 Hunter CarnsR.273
8c20 Jaxson WestL.243
9lf5 Chase WilliamsB.327

OSU lineup

13b44 Caraway, TrentR.266
2ss13 Arquette, AivaR.352
3lf1 Turley, GavinR.345
4c18 Weber, WilsonR.335
52b7 Singer, AJR.317
6dh54 Peterson, TyceR.276
71b22 Krieg, JacobR.250
8cf23 Reeder, CanonR.297
9rf9 McEntire, CarsonR.257

I'll have updates once again for this late-night tilt.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Oregon State in Game 1 of the Corvallis Super Regional (6 p.m. on ESPN2)

Replies
184
Views
4K
Osceola Village
Nolebra Kai
N
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Oregon State in Game 2 of Corvallis Super Regional (Saturday, 9 p.m. on ESPN2)

Replies
138
Views
4K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Mississippi State in Tallahassee Regional Championship (Sunday, 6 p.m.)

Replies
139
Views
4K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Bethune-Cookman in Tallahassee Regional opener (Friday, 3 p.m.)

Replies
137
Views
4K
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
CurtWeiler

Baseball How are FSU, Oregon State pitching staffs set up for Game 3 of the Corvallis Super Regional?

Replies
16
Views
2K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back