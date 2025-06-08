1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .335 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .396 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .314 4 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .318 5 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .311 6 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .307 7 dh 25 Hunter Carns R .273 8 c 20 Jaxson West L .243 9 lf 5 Chase Williams B .327

1 3b 44 Caraway, Trent R .266 2 ss 13 Arquette, Aiva R .352 3 lf 1 Turley, Gavin R .345 4 c 18 Weber, Wilson R .335 5 2b 7 Singer, AJ R .317 6 dh 54 Peterson, Tyce R .276 7 1b 22 Krieg, Jacob R .250 8 cf 23 Reeder, Canon R .297 9 rf 9 McEntire, Carson R .257

The Florida State baseball team showed its resilience Saturday night with an impressive 3-1 road win to bounce back from a heart-breaking 5-4 loss to force Game 3 of the Corvallis Super Regional.But that win on its own means little if the Seminoles can't carry that momentum into Sunday's winner-take-all Game 3. The ninth-seeded Seminoles (42-15) will play No. 8 seed Oregon State (46-14-1) Sunday at 9 p.m. from Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. with a spot in the College World Series on the line for the winner.FSU is looking to clinch consecutive trips to the CWS for the first time since the Seminoles made three straight trips since 1998 through 2000. It is also looking to be the only team from last year's CWS field to make it back to Omaha this season.With its season on the line for the second straight night, FSU will turn to sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (7-2, 4.66 ERA). The Ole Miss transfer is coming off his best collegiate start in the closing win of FSU's regional last Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits over eight innings with nine strikeouts and two walks. Mendes has thrown five-plus innings in each of his last four starts and six of his last starts since he appeared to hit a wall midway through the season.Oregon State will start redshirt freshman RHP James DeCremer (3-0, 4.72), who will be making his third career start. His second career start came on Monday, when he delivered five shutout innings in the Beavers' Corvallis Regional Final vs. USC, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out six batters. That start is his only appearance since May 13 and he's thrown just 26.2 innings all season compared to Mendes' 77.1 innings this season.After both catchers made an impact in their first starts of the regional, FSU made a change by putting both of them in the starting lineup for Sunday's game. Hunter Carns will DH and hit seventh while Jaxson West will catch and hit eighthFSU lineupOSU lineupI'll have updates once again for this late-night tilt.