Spot Pos # Player Bats Avg 1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .343 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .420 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .322 4 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .316 5 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .325 6 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .316 7 dh 51 James Hankerson Jr. B .306 8 lf 5 Chase Williams B .341 9 c 20 Jaxson West L .248

1 cf 27 Kane Kepley L .291 2 2b 6 Jackson Van De Brake R .316 3 c 44 Luke Stevenson L .274 4 3b 5 Gavin Gallaher R .276 5 1b 45 Hunter Stokely L .333 6 rf 11 Tyson Bass R .302 7 ss 1 Alex Madera L .326 8 dh 7 Perry Hargett R .206 9 lf 18 Carter French L .229

As Florida State baseball takes on North Carolina in the ACC Semifinals Saturday, it will be switching up things in its weekend rotation.After Friday starter Jamie Arnold got the ball for the quarterfinal matchup vs. Duke on Friday, a source tells the Osceola that FSU will turn to sophomore lefty/Sunday starter Wes Mendes (6-2, 4.62 ERA) for its semifinal matchup against North Carolina, skipping over Joey Volini.Mendes was FSU's most effective starter last weekend vs. the Tar Heels, allowing two runs on four hits over 6.1 innings. Over his last two starts, he's worked 11.1 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits, striking out seven and walking seven.UNC will start Saturday starter Jason DeCaro (8-3, 3.38 ERA), who allowed one run on seven hits over six innings last Friday against the Seminoles in UNC's 11-1 run-rule win.The game will get underway at 5 p.m. from the Durham Bulls Athletic Park and be broadcast on ACC Network. FSU will be the home team as the higher seed (2) than the UNC (3), but it should be a heavily UNC crowd considering the stadium is about 30 minutes from Chapel Hill.FSU lineupUNC lineup