Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. UNC in ACC Semifinals (Saturday, 5 p.m.)

Aug 1, 2022
As Florida State baseball takes on North Carolina in the ACC Semifinals Saturday, it will be switching up things in its weekend rotation.

After Friday starter Jamie Arnold got the ball for the quarterfinal matchup vs. Duke on Friday, a source tells the Osceola that FSU will turn to sophomore lefty/Sunday starter Wes Mendes (6-2, 4.62 ERA) for its semifinal matchup against North Carolina, skipping over Joey Volini.

Mendes was FSU's most effective starter last weekend vs. the Tar Heels, allowing two runs on four hits over 6.1 innings. Over his last two starts, he's worked 11.1 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits, striking out seven and walking seven.

UNC will start Saturday starter Jason DeCaro (8-3, 3.38 ERA), who allowed one run on seven hits over six innings last Friday against the Seminoles in UNC's 11-1 run-rule win.

The game will get underway at 5 p.m. from the Durham Bulls Athletic Park and be broadcast on ACC Network. FSU will be the home team as the higher seed (2) than the UNC (3), but it should be a heavily UNC crowd considering the stadium is about 30 minutes from Chapel Hill.

FSU lineup

SpotPos# PlayerBatsAvg
1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.343
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.420
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.322
41b12 Myles BaileyL.316
53b4 Cal FisherR.325
62b3 Drew FaurotB.316
7dh51 James Hankerson Jr.B.306
8lf5 Chase WilliamsB.341
9c20 Jaxson WestL.248

UNC lineup

1cf27 Kane KepleyL.291
22b6 Jackson Van De BrakeR.316
3c44 Luke StevensonL.274
43b5 Gavin GallaherR.276
51b45 Hunter StokelyL.333
6rf11 Tyson BassR.302
7ss1 Alex MaderaL.326
8dh7 Perry HargettR.206
9lf18 Carter FrenchL.229
 
