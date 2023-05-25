Live updates: Georgia at FSU in G1 of Supers

Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- May 10, 2022
-
- 16,362
-
- 10,757
-
- 1,853
Florida State plays host to Georgia in game 1 of the best-of-three Super Regionals on Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2). A second game will be on Friday at 8 p.m. (ESPN) - note that the game was elevated from ESPN2 for Friday. We have a few stories to get you ready for the games.
Curt's preview of Georgia: https://floridastate.rivals.com/news/florida-state-softball-super-regional-opponent-preview-georgia
My notebook on FSU-Georgia: https://floridastate.rivals.com/news/notes-fsu-softball-using-speed-to-its-advantage
FSU's 2023 stats
We'll have starting lineups and updates in the thread below. Join us in the conversation
Curt's preview of Georgia: https://floridastate.rivals.com/news/florida-state-softball-super-regional-opponent-preview-georgia
My notebook on FSU-Georgia: https://floridastate.rivals.com/news/notes-fsu-softball-using-speed-to-its-advantage
FSU's 2023 stats
We'll have starting lineups and updates in the thread below. Join us in the conversation