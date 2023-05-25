ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates: Georgia at FSU in G1 of Supers

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
16,362
10,757
1,853
Florida State plays host to Georgia in game 1 of the best-of-three Super Regionals on Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2). A second game will be on Friday at 8 p.m. (ESPN) - note that the game was elevated from ESPN2 for Friday. We have a few stories to get you ready for the games.

Curt's preview of Georgia: https://floridastate.rivals.com/news/florida-state-softball-super-regional-opponent-preview-georgia

My notebook on FSU-Georgia: https://floridastate.rivals.com/news/notes-fsu-softball-using-speed-to-its-advantage

FSU's 2023 stats

We'll have starting lineups and updates in the thread below. Join us in the conversation
 
FSU lineup:


1lf6 Kaley MudgeL.344
2cf4 Jahni KerrL.379
33b8 Kalei HardingR.312
4c51 Michaela EdenfieldR.244
52b9 Devyn FlahertyL.335
6dp13 Mack LeonardL.285
7rf1 Hallie WacaserR.318
81b3 Bethaney KeenL.224
9ss10 Josie MuffleyR.267
10p32 Kathryn SandercockR-
 
Georgia lineup:

1cf1 Goodnight, DallisL.309
2c11 Davis, Lyndi RaeL.333
3rf8 Kearney, JaydaR.377
43b33 Mosley, SaraR.360
52b6 Kuma, SydneyR.378
6dp9 Chambley, SydneyL.331
7lf2 Goodwin, JaydynL.269
81b3 Fields, JaidenR.293
9ss24 Armistead, EllieR.287
10p40 Kerpics, MadisonR-
 
FSU going with Kat Sandercock (25-3, 1.11 ERA over 164.2 innings) in the circle, as expected.

Interesting that Georgia is not throwing Shelby Walters, who threw the most innings for them this season, to start Game 1. Instead, it's Madison Kerpics (19-6, 2.40 ERA over 143 innings). Wrote about her in my preview linked above, but she's gets more strikeouts than Walters, but allows more walks and hits than Walters.
 
Loud ovation for Kathryn Sandercock when she's introduced. And rightly so after what she did Sunday to keep FSU's season alive.
 
FSU taking the field. We're about to get underway here.
 
Loud "Let's Go 'Noles" chant as Sandercock throws her first pitch, a ball, to get the Tallahassee Super Regional underway.
 
Goodknight drops a stellar bunt single to lead off the top of the first for UGA. No perfect game repeat from the jump.
 
Goodknight steals second. Early runner in scoring position for UGA.
 
Sandercock Ks UGA slugger Jayda Kearney for the second out.
 
Groundout to third strands the runner. Nice job by Sandercock handling her first adversity of the night.

0-0, M1
 
Kaley Mudge starts the FSU first by going the other way for a single that lands just inside the foul line in left.
 
Mudge thrown out trying to steal second. Full count for Jahni Kerr.
 
Kalei Harding chases a low pitch and also strikes out. FSU gets a hit but only three batters come to the plate in the first.

Scoreless through one inning here at Graf.
 
Sydney Kuma leads off the top of the second with a solo home run which curves just inside the right-field foul pole.

1-0 UGA
 
UGA follows that up with a single into center. Bulldogs seeing Sandercock well right now.
 
Next batter grounds the first pitch she sees to shortstop. Runner at second retired for the first out, but batter was too fast and avoided the double play at first base. One on for UGA with one out.
 
Wacaser makes a nice running catch in right for the second out on a blooper between her and second base. Two down.
 
Next batter lays down a bunt but it's right to Sandercock, who throws to first to retire the side.

1-0 UGA, M2. Edenfield, Flaherty, Leonard due up for FSU.
 
Flaherty laces a single to right-center and makes the centerfielder move enough that Edenfield can go first to third.

Runners on the corners for FSU with no outs.
 
Leonard flies out to center and it's not deep enough for Edenfield to tag. One down and runners still on the corners.
 
Flaherty steals second to put two in scoring position with one out. Count is 1-2 to Hallie Wacaser.
 
Wacaser grounds one to third and Edenfield gets tagged out in a rundown.

Two remain in scoring position for Katie Dack with two outs, who lines the first pitch she sees but a diving catch by the UGA third baseman takes away probably two runs.

FSU strands two in scoring position, trails 1-0 as we head to the third.
 
Sandercock gets a groundout to second on her first pitch of the third inning.
 
Davis singles to right to give UGA a one-out baserunner. Their fourth hit of the game already in 2.1 innings.
 
Groundout to short retires UGA in the third.

1-0 Bulldogs, M3
 
Kaley Mudge works back from down 1-2 to a full count and smashes a double to the wall in right-center. Her second hit of the game.

Muffley comes all the way around from first to score.

1-1, B3
 
Jahni Kerr pops out to shallow center. Mudge can't tag up and remains at second with one out.
 
FSU leads. Kalei Harding turns on a double that one-hops the wall in left. Mudge scores with ease.

2-1 Noles
 
The FSU hit parade continues. Edenfield hits a ball that bounces off the glove of the UGA shortstop and into center. Harding comes in from second and Edenfield advances to second on the throw home, which was late.

3-1 FSU, B3
 
UGA made a pitching change after Edenfield's single. Duke transfer Shelby Walters now in the circle. She's the only other pitcher UGA primarily uses on its roster.
 
Latest posts

