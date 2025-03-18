Florida State (18-1) wraps up a lengthy homestand with a Tuesday matchup against Mercer (14-7) at 6 p.m. There will be a live stream on ACC Network Extra.FSU will start freshman left-hander Payton Manca (1-0, 2.45 ERA). Mercer will throw senior right-hander Jeb Johnson (2-0, 3.77 ERA).We'll seek out an update postgame on Evan Chrest, who has not pitched since suffering an apparent arm injury last week against Florida.I'm also curious postgame to hear from Link Jarrett about BJ Gibson and if the receiver/outfielder will travel to Coral Gables for the Miami series, which starts on Thursday night.We'll have updates from FSU-Mercer below in the thread.