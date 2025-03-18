ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live updates: Mercer at FSU (Tuesday at 6 p.m.)

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
22,436
14,211
1,853
Florida State (18-1) wraps up a lengthy homestand with a Tuesday matchup against Mercer (14-7) at 6 p.m. There will be a live stream on ACC Network Extra.

FSU will start freshman left-hander Payton Manca (1-0, 2.45 ERA). Mercer will throw senior right-hander Jeb Johnson (2-0, 3.77 ERA).

We'll seek out an update postgame on Evan Chrest, who has not pitched since suffering an apparent arm injury last week against Florida.

I'm also curious postgame to hear from Link Jarrett about BJ Gibson and if the receiver/outfielder will travel to Coral Gables for the Miami series, which starts on Thursday night.

FSU's 2025 baseball stats

We'll have updates from FSU-Mercer below in the thread.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 7 FSU at Jacksonville (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)

Replies
143
Views
3K
Osceola Village
FSeminoles15
F
Bob Ferrante

Baseball Notes, updates: Georgetown at FSU (Friday at 5 p.m.)

Replies
110
Views
1K
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 6 FSU vs. North Florida (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)

Replies
90
Views
2K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
Bob Ferrante

Baseball Notes, updates: BC at FSU (game 1 on Friday, 6 p.m.)

Replies
113
Views
2K
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 7 Florida (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)

Replies
119
Views
4K
Osceola Village
jaap
J
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back