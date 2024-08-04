Bob Ferrante
Florida State held its first preseason scrimmage inside Doak on Saturday at 7 p.m. It was closed to the media and public.
Coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator will share their thoughts on the scrimmage at 9:30 p.m. We'll have updates in the thread below from the coaches and will upload video interviews.
