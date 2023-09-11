Live Updates: Mike Norvell, FSU coordinators hold Boston College week press conference

CurtWeiler
Aug 1, 2022
10,963
8,938
1,853
The week of Florida State football's ACC opener is underway. The Seminoles (2-0) take on Boston College (1-1) at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill Saturday at noon on ABC.
To kick off BC week, FSU head coach Mike Norvell and his three coordinators will address the media Monday morning/afternoon starting at 11:30 a.m.
Conversation topics will likely include more questions about the win over Southern Miss, the few players who missed the USM game and their potential statuses for this week and more.
We'll share updates here from the press conferences.
