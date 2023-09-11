ADVERTISEMENT

Live Updates: Mike Norvell, FSU coordinators hold Boston College week press conference

CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
10,963
8,938
1,853
The week of Florida State football's ACC opener is underway. The Seminoles (2-0) take on Boston College (1-1) at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill Saturday at noon on ABC.

To kick off BC week, FSU head coach Mike Norvell and his three coordinators will address the media Monday morning/afternoon starting at 11:30 a.m.

Conversation topics will likely include more questions about the win over Southern Miss, the few players who missed the USM game and their potential statuses for this week and more.

We'll share updates here from the press conferences.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU at Boston College (Game 3 rubber match)

Replies
107
Views
2K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
Bob Ferrante

Football Live updates: Mike Norvell previews start of spring practice

Replies
18
Views
654
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
CurtWeiler

Football Live Updates: Mike Norvell recaps FSU's second spring scrimmage

Replies
13
Views
570
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
Bob Ferrante

Football Updates: Mike Norvell after FSU's first spring scrimmage

Replies
12
Views
1K
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU at Boston College (Game 1, Friday at 1 p.m.)

Replies
106
Views
2K
Osceola Village
Redfish Jim
Redfish Jim
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today