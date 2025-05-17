ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: No. 2 FSU looks to avoid being swept by No. 4 UNC in series finale

It's hard to imagine the first two games of Florida State baseball's weekend series vs. North Carolina could have gone any worse.

In a critical home series vs. the Tar Heels, the No. 2 Seminoles lost Game 1 8-3 Thursday night and lost game 2 11-1 (in seven innings) Friday night. FSU will look to avoid being swept for the first time this season in its regular-season finale vs. No. 4 UNC Saturday at 2 p.m. (ACC Network Extra) at Dick Howser Stadium.

FSU will turn to sophomore left-handed pitcher Wes Mendes (6-2, 4.81 ERA) as it looks to avoid the sweep and salvage its spot in the ACC standings as well as the NCAA Tournament hosting picture. Mendes is coming off perhaps his best start of ACC play, allowing one run on three hits over five innings last weekend at Cal.

UNC is starting senior RHP Aidan Haugh (4-4, 3.66 ERA) in the series finale. He had been the Tar Heels' Saturday starter, but has struggled a bit recently, allowing 14 earned runs over 10.2 innings in his last three starts. He started last year's FSU-UNC game in the College World Series, allowing three runs over 2.1 innings with three walks and three strikeouts.

FSU lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.343
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.424
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.311
41b12 Myles BaileyL.296
53b4 Cal FisherR.331
62b3 Drew FaurotB.315
7lf5 Chase WilliamsB.367
8dh51 James Hankerson Jr.B.273
9c25 Hunter CarnsR.270

UNC lineup

1cf27 Kane KepleyL.299
22b6 Jackson Van De BrakeR.316
3c44 Luke StevensonL.270
43b5 Gavin GallaherR.280
51b45 Hunter StokelyL.335
6ss1 Alex MaderaL.335
7rf11 Tyson BassR.297
8dh25 Rom KellisR.235
9lf18 Carter FrenchL.238

I'll have updates from Howser once the game gets started. Lots on the line for both teams today. UNC would win the ACC regular-season title with a win Saturday while FSU would finish somewhere between first and third in the ACC with a win and between fourth and seventh with a loss.
 
