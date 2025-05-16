ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: No. 2 FSU vs. No. 4 UNC (Game 2, Friday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network)

After a largely uncompetitive 8-3 series-opening loss Thursday night, the Florida State baseball team looks to bounce back Friday night.

The No. 2 Seminoles (36-12, 16-9 in ACC) take on No. 4 North Carolina (38-11, 17-10) in Game 2 of the top-four series at 7 p.m. (ACC Network) at Dick Howser Stadium. The Seminoles are looking to avoid their third weekend series loss of the season and the first time this season they would lose the first two games of a weekend series.

FSU will turn to redshirt junior LHP Joey Volini (8-3, 3.18 ERA) on the mound, who will look to bounce back after Cal tagged him for five runs over five innings last weekend. He'll face off against UNC starter RHP Jason DeCaro (7-3, 3.55 ERA).

FSU lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.345
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.427
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.311
41b12 Myles BaileyL.295
53b4 Cal FisherR.331
62b3 Drew FaurotB.320
7lf5 Chase WilliamsB.368
8dh51 James Hankerson Jr.B.267
9c20 Jaxson WestL.254

UNC lineup

1cf27 Kane KepleyL.295
22b6 Jackson Van De BrakeR.311
3c44 Luke StevensonL.270
43b5 Gavin GallaherR.275
51b45 Hunter StokelyL.332
6ss1 Alex MaderaL.328
7rf11 Tyson BassR.296
8lf18 Carter FrenchL.241
9dh12 Macaddin DyeR.083
 
