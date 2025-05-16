1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .345 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .427 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .311 4 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .295 5 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .331 6 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .320 7 lf 5 Chase Williams B .368 8 dh 51 James Hankerson Jr. B .267 9 c 20 Jaxson West L .254

1 cf 27 Kane Kepley L .295 2 2b 6 Jackson Van De Brake R .311 3 c 44 Luke Stevenson L .270 4 3b 5 Gavin Gallaher R .275 5 1b 45 Hunter Stokely L .332 6 ss 1 Alex Madera L .328 7 rf 11 Tyson Bass R .296 8 lf 18 Carter French L .241 9 dh 12 Macaddin Dye R .083

After a largely uncompetitive 8-3 series-opening loss Thursday night, the Florida State baseball team looks to bounce back Friday night.The No. 2 Seminoles (36-12, 16-9 in ACC) take on No. 4 North Carolina (38-11, 17-10) in Game 2 of the top-four series at 7 p.m. (ACC Network) at Dick Howser Stadium. The Seminoles are looking to avoid their third weekend series loss of the season and the first time this season they would lose the first two games of a weekend series.FSU will turn to redshirt junior LHP Joey Volini (8-3, 3.18 ERA) on the mound, who will look to bounce back after Cal tagged him for five runs over five innings last weekend. He'll face off against UNC starter RHP Jason DeCaro (7-3, 3.55 ERA).FSU lineupUNC lineup