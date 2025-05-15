ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: No. 2 FSU vs. No. 4 UNC (Thursday, 7 p.m. on ACC Network)

The final weekend of the Florida State baseball regular season is here. And it arrives with plenty of stakes.

No. 2 FSU (36-11, 16-8 in ACC) hosts No. 4 North Carolina (37-11, 16-10) for a three-game home series at Dick Howser Stadium that begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

FSU enters the final series of the regular season atop the ACC standings with a half-game lead over NC State. The Seminoles are looking for their first regular-season ACC title since 2012. However, they can finish anywhere between first and seventh in the ACC depending on this weekend's results at FSU and elsewhere.



Thursday's series opener is expected to be a pitching duel between the two top contenders for ACC Pitcher of the Year in FSU ace Jamie Arnold (5-1, 2.29 ERA) and UNC starter Jake Knapp (10-0, 2.03 ERA).

FSU lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.352
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.431
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.317
41b12 Myles BaileyL.302
53b4 Cal FisherR.324
62b3 Drew FaurotB.326
7lf5 Chase WilliamsB.378
8dh20 Jaxson WestL.260
9c25 Hunter CarnsR.269

UNC lineup

1cf27 Kane KepleyL.298
22b6 Jackson Van De BrakeR.302
3c44 Luke StevensonL.278
43b5 Gavin GallaherR.270
51b45 Hunter StokelyL.339
6ss1 Alex MaderaL.333
7rf11 Tyson BassR.296
8dh3 Lee SowersL.333
9lf18 Carter FrenchL.214

I'll have updates once things get rolling on what should be a really fun night at Howser.
 
