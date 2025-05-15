1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .352 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .431 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .317 4 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .302 5 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .324 6 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .326 7 lf 5 Chase Williams B .378 8 dh 20 Jaxson West L .260 9 c 25 Hunter Carns R .269

1 cf 27 Kane Kepley L .298 2 2b 6 Jackson Van De Brake R .302 3 c 44 Luke Stevenson L .278 4 3b 5 Gavin Gallaher R .270 5 1b 45 Hunter Stokely L .339 6 ss 1 Alex Madera L .333 7 rf 11 Tyson Bass R .296 8 dh 3 Lee Sowers L .333 9 lf 18 Carter French L .214

The final weekend of the Florida State baseball regular season is here. And it arrives with plenty of stakes.No. 2 FSU (36-11, 16-8 in ACC) hosts No. 4 North Carolina (37-11, 16-10) for a three-game home series at Dick Howser Stadium that begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.FSU enters the final series of the regular season atop the ACC standings with a half-game lead over NC State. The Seminoles are looking for their first regular-season ACC title since 2012. However, they can finish anywhere between first and seventh in the ACC depending on this weekend's results at FSU and elsewhere.Thursday's series opener is expected to be a pitching duel between the two top contenders for ACC Pitcher of the Year in FSU ace Jamie Arnold (5-1, 2.29 ERA) and UNC starter Jake Knapp (10-0, 2.03 ERA).FSU lineupUNC lineupI'll have updates once things get rolling on what should be a really fun night at Howser.