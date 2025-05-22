ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: No. 2 seed FSU vs. No. 7 seed Duke (ACC Tournament Quarterfinals)

The postseason is upon us for the Florida State baseball team.

The Seminoles (37-13, 17-10 in ACC) earned the No. 2 seed in this week's ACC Tournament at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. They open play Friday at 3 p.m. in the quarterfinals against No. 7 seed Duke (37-18, 17-13) on ACC Network.
FSU and Duke didn't play during the 2025 regular season but this will be a rematch of last year's ACC Championship Game, which Duke won 16-4 last May in Charlotte.

A source told the Osceola Thursday afternoon that FSU will start junior ace Jamie Arnold (6-2, 2.59 ERA) in its quarterfinal matchup vs. No. 7 seed Duke Friday at 3 p.m.

Duke is starting junior LHP Owen Proksch (2-2, 4.21 ERA).

FSU all but definitely needs a win Friday in order to stay alive for a top-eight national seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Seminoles likely need two wins in Durham to feel optimistic about a top-eight seed.

FSU lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.340
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.422
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.318
41b12 Myles BaileyL.302
53b4 Cal FisherR.325
62b3 Drew FaurotB.314
7lf5 Chase WilliamsB.349
8dh23 Brody DeLamielleureR.234
9c20 Jaxson WestL.244

Duke lineup

1ss7 Clark, WallaceB.288
2cf29 Gracia, AJL.304
33b34 Miller, BenR.326
41b16 Hyde, JakeL.298
5lf8 Rounds, BenL.311
6rf40 Albright, TylerR.312
7c6 Winslow, MaconR.271
8dh36 Murray, NoahR.344
92b23 Berger, JakeL.257

I'll have updates from the home office once the game gets underway from Durham.
 
