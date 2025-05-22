1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .340 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .422 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .318 4 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .302 5 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .325 6 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .314 7 lf 5 Chase Williams B .349 8 dh 23 Brody DeLamielleure R .234 9 c 20 Jaxson West L .244

1 ss 7 Clark, Wallace B .288 2 cf 29 Gracia, AJ L .304 3 3b 34 Miller, Ben R .326 4 1b 16 Hyde, Jake L .298 5 lf 8 Rounds, Ben L .311 6 rf 40 Albright, Tyler R .312 7 c 6 Winslow, Macon R .271 8 dh 36 Murray, Noah R .344 9 2b 23 Berger, Jake L .257

The postseason is upon us for the Florida State baseball team.The Seminoles (37-13, 17-10 in ACC) earned the No. 2 seed in this week's ACC Tournament at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. They open play Friday at 3 p.m. in the quarterfinals against No. 7 seed Duke (37-18, 17-13) on ACC Network.FSU and Duke didn't play during the 2025 regular season but this will be a rematch of last year's ACC Championship Game, which Duke won 16-4 last May in Charlotte.A source told the Osceola Thursday afternoon that FSU will start junior ace Jamie Arnold (6-2, 2.59 ERA) in its quarterfinal matchup vs. No. 7 seed Duke Friday at 3 p.m.Duke is starting junior LHP Owen Proksch (2-2, 4.21 ERA).FSU all but definitely needs a win Friday in order to stay alive for a top-eight national seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Seminoles likely need two wins in Durham to feel optimistic about a top-eight seed.FSU lineupDuke lineupI'll have updates from the home office once the game gets underway from Durham.