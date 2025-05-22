CurtWeiler
The postseason is upon us for the Florida State baseball team.
The Seminoles (37-13, 17-10 in ACC) earned the No. 2 seed in this week's ACC Tournament at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. They open play Friday at 3 p.m. in the quarterfinals against No. 7 seed Duke (37-18, 17-13) on ACC Network.
FSU and Duke didn't play during the 2025 regular season but this will be a rematch of last year's ACC Championship Game, which Duke won 16-4 last May in Charlotte.
A source told the Osceola Thursday afternoon that FSU will start junior ace Jamie Arnold (6-2, 2.59 ERA) in its quarterfinal matchup vs. No. 7 seed Duke Friday at 3 p.m.
Duke is starting junior LHP Owen Proksch (2-2, 4.21 ERA).
FSU all but definitely needs a win Friday in order to stay alive for a top-eight national seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Seminoles likely need two wins in Durham to feel optimistic about a top-eight seed.
FSU lineup
Duke lineup
I'll have updates from the home office once the game gets underway from Durham.
FSU lineup
|1
|rf
|9 Gage Harrelson
|L
|.340
|2
|ss
|1 Alex Lodise
|R
|.422
|3
|cf
|18 Max Williams
|L
|.318
|4
|1b
|12 Myles Bailey
|L
|.302
|5
|3b
|4 Cal Fisher
|R
|.325
|6
|2b
|3 Drew Faurot
|B
|.314
|7
|lf
|5 Chase Williams
|B
|.349
|8
|dh
|23 Brody DeLamielleure
|R
|.234
|9
|c
|20 Jaxson West
|L
|.244
