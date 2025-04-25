ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: No. 4 FSU at No. 19 Louisville (Game 1, Friday at 6 p.m.)

After an unexpected weekend off, the Florida State baseball team begins its stretch run of the regular season this weekend at Louisville.

The No. 4 Seminoles (30-7, 11-4 in ACC) and No. 19 Cardinals (28-12, 10-8) kick off a three-game series at Jim Patterson Stadium Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

FSU enters on a five-game winning streak while the Cardinals are coming off a road series loss at Clemson last weekend. However, U of L is 22-3 in home games this season and has not yet lost more than one home game in the same week this season. Louisville ranks third in the ACC in batting average (.319) and second in stolen bases (85) but is 12th out of 16 teams in fielding percentage (.970), 11th in ERA (5.46) and dead last in walks issued (224, 61 more than FSU).

FSU will maintain its traditional starting rotation coming out of the off week. Junior LHP Jamie Arnold (4-1, 2.40 ERA) will start the series opener for the Seminoles. Louisville has only announced its Friday starter in freshman LHP Ethan Eberle (3-1, 4.56 ERA over 23.2 innings) with both Saturday and Sunday still slated as TBD. Louisville's previous Friday starter, Patrick Forbes, did not start last week at Clemson and his status remains up in the air for this weekend.

With Max Williams out because of his one-game suspension for being ejected from Tuesday's game, FSU is shuffling up its lineup. Chase Williams is starting in centerfield and hitting leadoff while Gage Harrelson moves down from the leadoff spot to Williams' spot in the three-hole.

FSU lineup

1cf5 Chase WilliamsB.459
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.429
3rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.368
41b12 Myles BaileyL.323
52b3 Drew FaurotB.296
63b4 Cal FisherR.298
7c25 Hunter CarnsR.301
8dh20 Jaxson WestL.278
9lf23 Brody DeLamielleureR.227

Louisville lineup

1ss0 Alex AliceaB.320
2cf53 Lucas MooreL.363
3lf32 Zion RoseR.335
4rf2 Garret PikeL.320
53b20 Jake MunroeR.374
6dh42 Eddie King Jr.R.344
71b13 Tague DavisL.307
8c14 George BakerL.135
92b5 Kamau NeighborsB.243

There were some weather concerns for Friday in Louisville. FSU softball's game at Louisville, originally slated for 6 p.m., has been moved back to an 8 p.m. start. However, things remain on target for a 6 p.m. start on the baseball side at the moment. I'll keep you all updated on the weather situation and provide game updates once things get started in the below thread.
 
