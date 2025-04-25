1 cf 5 Chase Williams B .459 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .429 3 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .368 4 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .323 5 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .296 6 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .298 7 c 25 Hunter Carns R .301 8 dh 20 Jaxson West L .278 9 lf 23 Brody DeLamielleure R .227

1 ss 0 Alex Alicea B .320 2 cf 53 Lucas Moore L .363 3 lf 32 Zion Rose R .335 4 rf 2 Garret Pike L .320 5 3b 20 Jake Munroe R .374 6 dh 42 Eddie King Jr. R .344 7 1b 13 Tague Davis L .307 8 c 14 George Baker L .135 9 2b 5 Kamau Neighbors B .243

After an unexpected weekend off, the Florida State baseball team begins its stretch run of the regular season this weekend at Louisville.The No. 4 Seminoles (30-7, 11-4 in ACC) and No. 19 Cardinals (28-12, 10-8) kick off a three-game series at Jim Patterson Stadium Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.FSU enters on a five-game winning streak while the Cardinals are coming off a road series loss at Clemson last weekend. However, U of L is 22-3 in home games this season and has not yet lost more than one home game in the same week this season. Louisville ranks third in the ACC in batting average (.319) and second in stolen bases (85) but is 12th out of 16 teams in fielding percentage (.970), 11th in ERA (5.46) and dead last in walks issued (224, 61 more than FSU).FSU will maintain its traditional starting rotation coming out of the off week. Junior LHP Jamie Arnold (4-1, 2.40 ERA) will start the series opener for the Seminoles. Louisville has only announced its Friday starter in freshman LHP Ethan Eberle (3-1, 4.56 ERA over 23.2 innings) with both Saturday and Sunday still slated as TBD. Louisville's previous Friday starter, Patrick Forbes, did not start last week at Clemson and his status remains up in the air for this weekend.With Max Williams out because of his one-game suspension for being ejected from Tuesday's game, FSU is shuffling up its lineup. Chase Williams is starting in centerfield and hitting leadoff while Gage Harrelson moves down from the leadoff spot to Williams' spot in the three-hole.FSU lineupLouisville lineupThere were some weather concerns for Friday in Louisville. FSU softball's game at Louisville, originally slated for 6 p.m., has been moved back to an 8 p.m. start. However, things remain on target for a 6 p.m. start on the baseball side at the moment. I'll keep you all updated on the weather situation and provide game updates once things get started in the below thread.