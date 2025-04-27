ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: No. 4 FSU at No. 19 Louisville (Sunday, 3 p.m. on ACC Network)

For the fourth time this season, the Florida State baseball team plays in a weekend series rubber match on Sunday.

After winning 10-2 on Friday and losing 9-4 on Saturday, the No. 4 Seminoles (31-8, 12-5 in ACC) and No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (29-13, 11-9) play the deciding game of the three-game series Sunday at 3 p.m. (ACC Network) at Jim Patterson Field in Louisville.

FSU will turn to sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (5-1, 3.83 ERA over 44.2 innings) in the rubber match. The Ole Miss transfer bounced back from a few wild starts last time out at Virginia Tech, allowing one run on six hits over 5.2 innings.

Louisville is starting junior RHP Tucker Biven (2-0, 5.52 ERA over 14.2 innings) in his first start since his freshman season in 2023. His season-high in pitches thrown is 42 so it's shaping up to be a likely bullpen game for the Cardinals with the series on the line.

FSU lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.371
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.436
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.322
41b12 Myles BaileyL.311
52b3 Drew FaurotB.299
63b4 Cal FisherR.304
7lf5 Chase WilliamsB.391
8dh20 Jaxson WestL.276
9c25 Hunter CarnsR.283

Louisville lineup

1ss0 Alex AliceaB.304
2cf53 Lucas MooreL.376
3lf32 Zion RoseR.327
43b20 Jake MunroeR.377
5dh42 Eddie King Jr.R.340
61b13 Tague DavisL.291
7rf16 Michael LippeR.290
8c17 Collin MowryR.111
92b5 Kamau NeighborsB.247

First pitch is set for just after 3 p.m. and I'll have updates here if you're unable to watch on ACC Network.
 
