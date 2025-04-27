1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .371 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .436 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .322 4 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .311 5 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .299 6 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .304 7 lf 5 Chase Williams B .391 8 dh 20 Jaxson West L .276 9 c 25 Hunter Carns R .283

1 ss 0 Alex Alicea B .304 2 cf 53 Lucas Moore L .376 3 lf 32 Zion Rose R .327 4 3b 20 Jake Munroe R .377 5 dh 42 Eddie King Jr. R .340 6 1b 13 Tague Davis L .291 7 rf 16 Michael Lippe R .290 8 c 17 Collin Mowry R .111 9 2b 5 Kamau Neighbors B .247

For the fourth time this season, the Florida State baseball team plays in a weekend series rubber match on Sunday.After winning 10-2 on Friday and losing 9-4 on Saturday, the No. 4 Seminoles (31-8, 12-5 in ACC) and No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (29-13, 11-9) play the deciding game of the three-game series Sunday at 3 p.m. (ACC Network) at Jim Patterson Field in Louisville.FSU will turn to sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (5-1, 3.83 ERA over 44.2 innings) in the rubber match. The Ole Miss transfer bounced back from a few wild starts last time out at Virginia Tech, allowing one run on six hits over 5.2 innings.Louisville is starting junior RHP Tucker Biven (2-0, 5.52 ERA over 14.2 innings) in his first start since his freshman season in 2023. His season-high in pitches thrown is 42 so it's shaping up to be a likely bullpen game for the Cardinals with the series on the line.FSU lineupLouisville lineupFirst pitch is set for just after 3 p.m. and I'll have updates here if you're unable to watch on ACC Network.