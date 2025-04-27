CurtWeiler
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- Aug 1, 2022
-
- 16,087
-
- 11,259
-
- 1,853
For the fourth time this season, the Florida State baseball team plays in a weekend series rubber match on Sunday.
After winning 10-2 on Friday and losing 9-4 on Saturday, the No. 4 Seminoles (31-8, 12-5 in ACC) and No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (29-13, 11-9) play the deciding game of the three-game series Sunday at 3 p.m. (ACC Network) at Jim Patterson Field in Louisville.
FSU will turn to sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (5-1, 3.83 ERA over 44.2 innings) in the rubber match. The Ole Miss transfer bounced back from a few wild starts last time out at Virginia Tech, allowing one run on six hits over 5.2 innings.
Louisville is starting junior RHP Tucker Biven (2-0, 5.52 ERA over 14.2 innings) in his first start since his freshman season in 2023. His season-high in pitches thrown is 42 so it's shaping up to be a likely bullpen game for the Cardinals with the series on the line.
FSU lineup
Louisville lineup
First pitch is set for just after 3 p.m. and I'll have updates here if you're unable to watch on ACC Network.
After winning 10-2 on Friday and losing 9-4 on Saturday, the No. 4 Seminoles (31-8, 12-5 in ACC) and No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (29-13, 11-9) play the deciding game of the three-game series Sunday at 3 p.m. (ACC Network) at Jim Patterson Field in Louisville.
FSU will turn to sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (5-1, 3.83 ERA over 44.2 innings) in the rubber match. The Ole Miss transfer bounced back from a few wild starts last time out at Virginia Tech, allowing one run on six hits over 5.2 innings.
Louisville is starting junior RHP Tucker Biven (2-0, 5.52 ERA over 14.2 innings) in his first start since his freshman season in 2023. His season-high in pitches thrown is 42 so it's shaping up to be a likely bullpen game for the Cardinals with the series on the line.
FSU lineup
|1
|rf
|9 Gage Harrelson
|L
|.371
|2
|ss
|1 Alex Lodise
|R
|.436
|3
|cf
|18 Max Williams
|L
|.322
|4
|1b
|12 Myles Bailey
|L
|.311
|5
|2b
|3 Drew Faurot
|B
|.299
|6
|3b
|4 Cal Fisher
|R
|.304
|7
|lf
|5 Chase Williams
|B
|.391
|8
|dh
|20 Jaxson West
|L
|.276
|9
|c
|25 Hunter Carns
|R
|.283
Louisville lineup
|1
|ss
|0 Alex Alicea
|B
|.304
|2
|cf
|53 Lucas Moore
|L
|.376
|3
|lf
|32 Zion Rose
|R
|.327
|4
|3b
|20 Jake Munroe
|R
|.377
|5
|dh
|42 Eddie King Jr.
|R
|.340
|6
|1b
|13 Tague Davis
|L
|.291
|7
|rf
|16 Michael Lippe
|R
|.290
|8
|c
|17 Collin Mowry
|R
|.111
|9
|2b
|5 Kamau Neighbors
|B
|.247
First pitch is set for just after 3 p.m. and I'll have updates here if you're unable to watch on ACC Network.