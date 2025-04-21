1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .364 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .434 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .322 4 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .333 5 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .305 6 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .300 7 lf 5 Chase Williams B .455 8 dh 20 Jaxson West L .287 9 c 25 Hunter Carns R .297

1 3b 13 Barkett, Isaiah R .388 2 lf 8 Apple, Foster R .304 3 ss 1 Meola, Lorenzo R .340 4 1b 10 Moran, Landon L .242 5 rf 38 Taylor, Jordan R .299 6 2b 29 Lopez, Nelphie L .290 7 cf 5 Russell, Landon R .237 8 dh 17 Hylton, Jayden R .194 9 c 14 Perez, Danny R .125

The first Florida State sporting event on campus after last Thursday's mass shooting on campus will be the FSU baseball team's home game vs. Stetson Tuesday night.Originally slated for a 6 p.m. start time on ACC Network Extra, FSU announced today that it will now be a 5 p.m. start time and will be broadcast nationally on ACC Network. FSU also announced that it will have a pregame ceremony starting on the field at 4:30 p.m.Prior to the game, beginning at 4:30 p.m., will be a period of reflection. With FSU faculty, staff and students welcomed onto the field, a moment of silence will be held, the Marching Chiefs will play and a doctor from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s trauma surgery team will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Marching Chiefs also will play the national anthem. First responders and healthcare workers will be honored during the fourth inning.FSU won two of three games vs. Stetson last season (including a 7-2 win in its NCAA Regional opener) and holds a 70-27 lead in the all-time series against the Hatters.The Seminoles didn't play their scheduled home series over the weekend against Virginia because of the shooting, which killed two and injured six more. However, FSU still managed to climb three spots in D1Baseball's updated top 25 rankings from No. 7 last week to No. 4 this week because a number of teams above the Seminoles lost their weekend series.FSU's game notes, released Tuesday morning, say that the Seminoles will start redshirt freshman LHP Payton Manca (2-1, 3.94 ERA) against Stetson junior RHP Ethan Phillips (1-2, 2.97 ERA).The game is sold out, but fans can purchase tickets on SeatGeek. Limited tickets for FSU students remain available, and admission is free for FSU students with their I.D. at the Haggard Plaza right field gate. Free hotdogs will be available for early-arriving fans courtesy of FSU President Richard McCullough's Office.FSU lineupStetson lineupI'll be there at Howser early for updates on what should be an emotional night in Tallahassee.