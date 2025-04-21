ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: No. 4 FSU vs. Stetson (Tuesday, 5 p.m.)

The first Florida State sporting event on campus after last Thursday's mass shooting on campus will be the FSU baseball team's home game vs. Stetson Tuesday night.

Originally slated for a 6 p.m. start time on ACC Network Extra, FSU announced today that it will now be a 5 p.m. start time and will be broadcast nationally on ACC Network. FSU also announced that it will have a pregame ceremony starting on the field at 4:30 p.m.

Prior to the game, beginning at 4:30 p.m., will be a period of reflection. With FSU faculty, staff and students welcomed onto the field, a moment of silence will be held, the Marching Chiefs will play and a doctor from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s trauma surgery team will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Marching Chiefs also will play the national anthem. First responders and healthcare workers will be honored during the fourth inning.



FSU won two of three games vs. Stetson last season (including a 7-2 win in its NCAA Regional opener) and holds a 70-27 lead in the all-time series against the Hatters.

The Seminoles didn't play their scheduled home series over the weekend against Virginia because of the shooting, which killed two and injured six more. However, FSU still managed to climb three spots in D1Baseball's updated top 25 rankings from No. 7 last week to No. 4 this week because a number of teams above the Seminoles lost their weekend series.

FSU's game notes, released Tuesday morning, say that the Seminoles will start redshirt freshman LHP Payton Manca (2-1, 3.94 ERA) against Stetson junior RHP Ethan Phillips (1-2, 2.97 ERA).

The game is sold out, but fans can purchase tickets on SeatGeek. Limited tickets for FSU students remain available, and admission is free for FSU students with their I.D. at the Haggard Plaza right field gate. Free hotdogs will be available for early-arriving fans courtesy of FSU President Richard McCullough's Office.

FSU lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.364
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.434
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.322
41b12 Myles BaileyL.333
52b3 Drew FaurotB.305
63b4 Cal FisherR.300
7lf5 Chase WilliamsB.455
8dh20 Jaxson WestL.287
9c25 Hunter CarnsR.297

Stetson lineup

13b13 Barkett, IsaiahR.388
2lf8 Apple, FosterR.304
3ss1 Meola, LorenzoR.340
41b10 Moran, LandonL.242
5rf38 Taylor, JordanR.299
62b29 Lopez, NelphieL.290
7cf5 Russell, LandonR.237
8dh17 Hylton, JaydenR.194
9c14 Perez, DannyR.125

I'll be there at Howser early for updates on what should be an emotional night in Tallahassee.
 
