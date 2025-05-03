Live Updates: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 3 Clemson (Game 2, Saturday 6 p.m. on ESPN2)

CurtWeiler
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- Aug 1, 2022
-
- 16,316
-
- 11,346
-
- 1,853
After some late-inning heroics Friday night in the series opener, the Florida State baseball team is going for a big series win Saturday night.
The No. 5 Seminoles (32-9, 13-6 in ACC) play Game 2 of their series vs. No. 3 Clemson (36-11, 13-9) at Dick Howser Stadium (6 p.m. on ESPN2) Saturday night after a dramatic 6-5 win in 11 innings Friday night.
Needing one more win to take the series, FSU will turn to redshirt junior LHP Joey Volini (8-1, 2.65 ERA) on the mound for his 11th start of the season. Clemson will start sophomore RHP Drew Titsworth (4-1, 3.62 ERA over 32.1 innings) for his third start of the season.
After James Hankerson Jr. and Nathan Cmeyla each had big hits in Friday's win, they are getting starts in the second game of the Clemson series. Hankerson is DHing and hitting eighth while Cmeyla is catching and hitting ninth.
FSU lineup
RF Gage Harrelson
SS Alex Lodise
CF Max Williams
1B Myles Bailey
3B Cal Fisher
2B Drew Faurot
LF Chase Williams
DH James Hankerson Jr.
C Nathan Cmeyla
Clemson lineup
CF Cam Cannarella
3B Josh Paino
DH Collin Priest
1B Luke Gaffney
LF Dominic Listi
RF Jack Crighton
C Jacob Jarrell
2B Jay Dillard
SS Andrew Ciufo
There are some weather concerns in Tallahassee later Saturday night. Although it appears at this point the game will start on time, there's a chance of storms starting around 8 p.m.
I'll have game and weather updates once this one gets started just after 6 p.m.
The No. 5 Seminoles (32-9, 13-6 in ACC) play Game 2 of their series vs. No. 3 Clemson (36-11, 13-9) at Dick Howser Stadium (6 p.m. on ESPN2) Saturday night after a dramatic 6-5 win in 11 innings Friday night.
Needing one more win to take the series, FSU will turn to redshirt junior LHP Joey Volini (8-1, 2.65 ERA) on the mound for his 11th start of the season. Clemson will start sophomore RHP Drew Titsworth (4-1, 3.62 ERA over 32.1 innings) for his third start of the season.
After James Hankerson Jr. and Nathan Cmeyla each had big hits in Friday's win, they are getting starts in the second game of the Clemson series. Hankerson is DHing and hitting eighth while Cmeyla is catching and hitting ninth.
FSU lineup
RF Gage Harrelson
SS Alex Lodise
CF Max Williams
1B Myles Bailey
3B Cal Fisher
2B Drew Faurot
LF Chase Williams
DH James Hankerson Jr.
C Nathan Cmeyla
Clemson lineup
CF Cam Cannarella
3B Josh Paino
DH Collin Priest
1B Luke Gaffney
LF Dominic Listi
RF Jack Crighton
C Jacob Jarrell
2B Jay Dillard
SS Andrew Ciufo
There are some weather concerns in Tallahassee later Saturday night. Although it appears at this point the game will start on time, there's a chance of storms starting around 8 p.m.
I'll have game and weather updates once this one gets started just after 6 p.m.