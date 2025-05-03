Live Updates: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 3 Clemson (Game 2, Saturday 6 p.m. on ESPN2)

After some late-inning heroics Friday night in the series opener, the Florida State baseball team is going for a big series win Saturday night.



The No. 5 Seminoles (32-9, 13-6 in ACC) play Game 2 of their series vs. No. 3 Clemson (36-11, 13-9) at Dick Howser Stadium (6 p.m. on ESPN2) Saturday night after a dramatic 6-5 win in 11 innings Friday night.



Needing one more win to take the series, FSU will turn to redshirt junior LHP Joey Volini (8-1, 2.65 ERA) on the mound for his 11th start of the season. Clemson will start sophomore RHP Drew Titsworth (4-1, 3.62 ERA over 32.1 innings) for his third start of the season.



After James Hankerson Jr. and Nathan Cmeyla each had big hits in Friday's win, they are getting starts in the second game of the Clemson series. Hankerson is DHing and hitting eighth while Cmeyla is catching and hitting ninth.



FSU lineup



RF Gage Harrelson

SS Alex Lodise

CF Max Williams

1B Myles Bailey

3B Cal Fisher

2B Drew Faurot

LF Chase Williams

DH James Hankerson Jr.

C Nathan Cmeyla



Clemson lineup



CF Cam Cannarella

3B Josh Paino

DH Collin Priest

1B Luke Gaffney

LF Dominic Listi

RF Jack Crighton

C Jacob Jarrell

2B Jay Dillard

SS Andrew Ciufo



There are some weather concerns in Tallahassee later Saturday night. Although it appears at this point the game will start on time, there's a chance of storms starting around 8 p.m.



I'll have game and weather updates once this one gets started just after 6 p.m.