Baseball Live Updates: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 7 Florida (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)

Aug 1, 2022
The biggest game to date of the 2025 Florida State baseball season has arrived.

The fifth-ranked Seminoles (15-0) are hosting the seventh-ranked Florida Gators (15-2) Tuesday night at Dick Howser Stadium (6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra). It's the first top-10 matchup in the rivalry since 2019.

FSU leads the all-time series over the Gators 134-127-1 and enters this game on a three-game winning streak after sweeping UF last year by a combined 45-15 margin with a pair of run-rule victories.

The Seminoles will start junior right-handed pitcher Evan Chrest for his fourth midweek start of the season. He's got a 2.87 ERA over 15.2 innings this season and is coming off a stellar game vs. North Florida where he allowed one run on four hits over six innings.

Florida will start Clemson transfer and redshirt junior RHP Billy Barlow. He's also starting his fourth midweek game of the season and has a 2.51 ERA over 14.1 innings.

FSU starting lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.406
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.444
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.306
43b4 Cal FisherR.370
51b12 Myles BaileyL.432
6lf14 BJ GibsonR.348
7c20 Jaxson WestL.231
82b3 Drew FaurotB.316
9dh25 Hunter CarnsR.263

Florida starting lineup

1cf1 Justin NadeauL.444
23b6 Bobby BoserR.349
3ss10 Colby SheltonL.348
4dh29 Brody DonayR.442
52b11 Brendan LawsonL.333
6lf5 Blake CyrR.346
71b13 Landon StriplingL.333
8c28 Luke HeymanR.244
9rf2 Ty EvansR.290

I'm here at Howser and will have updates once the game gets underway at the top of the hour.
 
