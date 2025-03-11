1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .406 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .444 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .306 4 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .370 5 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .432 6 lf 14 BJ Gibson R .348 7 c 20 Jaxson West L .231 8 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .316 9 dh 25 Hunter Carns R .263

1 cf 1 Justin Nadeau L .444 2 3b 6 Bobby Boser R .349 3 ss 10 Colby Shelton L .348 4 dh 29 Brody Donay R .442 5 2b 11 Brendan Lawson L .333 6 lf 5 Blake Cyr R .346 7 1b 13 Landon Stripling L .333 8 c 28 Luke Heyman R .244 9 rf 2 Ty Evans R .290

The biggest game to date of the 2025 Florida State baseball season has arrived.The fifth-ranked Seminoles (15-0) are hosting the seventh-ranked Florida Gators (15-2) Tuesday night at Dick Howser Stadium (6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra). It's the first top-10 matchup in the rivalry since 2019.FSU leads the all-time series over the Gators 134-127-1 and enters this game on a three-game winning streak after sweeping UF last year by a combined 45-15 margin with a pair of run-rule victories.The Seminoles will start junior right-handed pitcher Evan Chrest for his fourth midweek start of the season. He's got a 2.87 ERA over 15.2 innings this season and is coming off a stellar game vs. North Florida where he allowed one run on four hits over six innings.Florida will start Clemson transfer and redshirt junior RHP Billy Barlow. He's also starting his fourth midweek game of the season and has a 2.51 ERA over 14.1 innings.FSU starting lineupFlorida starting lineupI'm here at Howser and will have updates once the game gets underway at the top of the hour.