Baseball Live Updates: No. 5 FSU at Miami (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

After a blowout win Thursday night and a loss Friday night, the Florida State baseball team finds itself in a rubber match for the first time this season Saturday evening.

The No. 5 Seminoles (19-3, 4-1 in ACC) play the deciding game of a three-game series at rival Miami (14-10, 1-4) Saturday at 7 p.m. at Mark Light Field. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

After an 18-1 start entering this week, the Seminoles have lost two of three games this week and will look to salvage a .500 week and a series win over the Hurricanes in their final game of the week.

On paper, FSU seems to have a pitching advantage for the series finale vs. UM. Sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (4-0, 0.66 ERA) gets the start for the Seminoles, having allowed two total earned runs in 27.1 innings.

Miami is starting redshirt junior RHP Brian Walters (2-0, 5.62 ERA) on the mound. Walters has allowed five earned runs in each of his last two starts, getting tagged for 10 earned runs on 17 hits over 8.1 innings against UConn and Wake Forest.

FSU lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL0-0.396
2ss1 Alex LodiseR0-0.467
3cf18 Max WilliamsL0-0.297
42b3 Drew FaurotB0-0.313
51b12 Myles BaileyL0-0.366
6lf23 Brody DeLamielleureR0-0.297
7dh20 Jaxson WestL0-0.273
8c25 Hunter CarnsR0-0.286
93b2 Carter McCulleyR0-0.222

Miami lineup

11b4 Jake OgdenR0-0.366
2cf37 Fabio PeraltaL0-0.319
33b14 Daniel CuvetR0-0.330
4lf7 Max GalvinL0-0.287
5rf2 Derek WilliamsR0-0.311
6dh16 Bobby MarshL0-0.296
7c30 Tanner SmithR0-0.254
82b0 Dorian Gonzalez, Jr.L0-0.253
9ss6 Brandon DeGotiR0-0.105
 
