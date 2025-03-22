1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L 0-0 .396 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R 0-0 .467 3 cf 18 Max Williams L 0-0 .297 4 2b 3 Drew Faurot B 0-0 .313 5 1b 12 Myles Bailey L 0-0 .366 6 lf 23 Brody DeLamielleure R 0-0 .297 7 dh 20 Jaxson West L 0-0 .273 8 c 25 Hunter Carns R 0-0 .286 9 3b 2 Carter McCulley R 0-0 .222

1 1b 4 Jake Ogden R 0-0 .366 2 cf 37 Fabio Peralta L 0-0 .319 3 3b 14 Daniel Cuvet R 0-0 .330 4 lf 7 Max Galvin L 0-0 .287 5 rf 2 Derek Williams R 0-0 .311 6 dh 16 Bobby Marsh L 0-0 .296 7 c 30 Tanner Smith R 0-0 .254 8 2b 0 Dorian Gonzalez, Jr. L 0-0 .253 9 ss 6 Brandon DeGoti R 0-0 .105

After a blowout win Thursday night and a loss Friday night, the Florida State baseball team finds itself in a rubber match for the first time this season Saturday evening.The No. 5 Seminoles (19-3, 4-1 in ACC) play the deciding game of a three-game series at rival Miami (14-10, 1-4) Saturday at 7 p.m. at Mark Light Field. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.After an 18-1 start entering this week, the Seminoles have lost two of three games this week and will look to salvage a .500 week and a series win over the Hurricanes in their final game of the week.On paper, FSU seems to have a pitching advantage for the series finale vs. UM. Sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (4-0, 0.66 ERA) gets the start for the Seminoles, having allowed two total earned runs in 27.1 innings.Miami is starting redshirt junior RHP Brian Walters (2-0, 5.62 ERA) on the mound. Walters has allowed five earned runs in each of his last two starts, getting tagged for 10 earned runs on 17 hits over 8.1 innings against UConn and Wake Forest.FSU lineupMiami lineup