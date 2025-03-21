1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R 3 cf 18 Max Williams L 4 2b 3 Drew Faurot B 5 1b 12 Myles Bailey L 6 3b 4 Cal Fisher R 7 c 20 Jaxson West L 8 lf 23 Brody DeLamielleure R 9 dh 25 Hunter Carns R

1 1b 4 Jake Ogden R 2 cf 37 Fabio Peralta L 3 3b 14 Daniel Cuvet R 4 lf 7 Max Galvin L 5 rf 2 Derek Williams R 6 dh 16 Bobby Marsh L 7 c 40 Evan Taveras R 8 2b 0 Dorian Gonzalez, Jr. L 9 ss 6 Brandon DeGoti R

After a commanding 14-1 run-rule win Thursday night, the Florida State baseball team is looking to clinch a rivalry series on the road Friday night.Game 2 of the FSU (19-2, 4-0 in ACC) vs. Miami (13-10, 0-4) series is set for an 8 p.m. start Friday night at Mark Light Field. For the second straight night, it'll be broadcast on ACC Network.FSU junior LHP ace Jamie Arnold (3-0, 0.87 ERA) will make his fifth start of the season Friday night on his 21st birthday. He has some big shoes to follow on the mound after Joey Volini threw a seven-inning complete game and allowed just one run on two hits in Thursday's victory.Miami will start junior RHP Griffin Hugus (2-2, 3.95 ERA) for the second game of the series opposite Arnold. The Cincinnati transfer was hit hard two weeks ago vs. UConn (five earned runs over 4.2 innings) but was solid in his ACC debut last week at Wake Forest (three runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings).FSU lineupMiami lineupI'll have game updates once the primetime matchup gets underway.