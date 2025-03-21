ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: No. 5 FSU vs. Miami (Game 2, Friday at 8 p.m.)

CurtWeiler

After a commanding 14-1 run-rule win Thursday night, the Florida State baseball team is looking to clinch a rivalry series on the road Friday night.

Game 2 of the FSU (19-2, 4-0 in ACC) vs. Miami (13-10, 0-4) series is set for an 8 p.m. start Friday night at Mark Light Field. For the second straight night, it'll be broadcast on ACC Network.

FSU junior LHP ace Jamie Arnold (3-0, 0.87 ERA) will make his fifth start of the season Friday night on his 21st birthday. He has some big shoes to follow on the mound after Joey Volini threw a seven-inning complete game and allowed just one run on two hits in Thursday's victory.

Miami will start junior RHP Griffin Hugus (2-2, 3.95 ERA) for the second game of the series opposite Arnold. The Cincinnati transfer was hit hard two weeks ago vs. UConn (five earned runs over 4.2 innings) but was solid in his ACC debut last week at Wake Forest (three runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings).

FSU lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL
2ss1 Alex LodiseR
3cf18 Max WilliamsL
42b3 Drew FaurotB
51b12 Myles BaileyL
63b4 Cal FisherR
7c20 Jaxson WestL
8lf23 Brody DeLamielleureR
9dh25 Hunter CarnsR

Miami lineup

11b4 Jake OgdenR
2cf37 Fabio PeraltaL
33b14 Daniel CuvetR
4lf7 Max GalvinL
5rf2 Derek WilliamsR
6dh16 Bobby MarshL
7c40 Evan TaverasR
82b0 Dorian Gonzalez, Jr.L
9ss6 Brandon DeGotiR


I'll have game updates once the primetime matchup gets underway.
 
Last edited:
