1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .373 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .420 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .331 4 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .301 5 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .312 6 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .286 7 lf 5 Chase Williams B .414 8 dh 21 Nathan Cmeyla R .286 9 c 25 Hunter Carns R .276

1 cf 10 Cam Cannarella L .296 2 3b 8 Josh Paino R .268 3 dh 99 Collin Priest L .261 4 1b 16 Luke Gaffney R .272 5 lf 6 Dominic Listi L .301 6 rf 3 Jack Crighton R .262 7 c 9 Jacob Jarrell R .253 8 2b 21 Jay Dillard R .133 9 ss 5 Andrew Ciufo R .254

After Florida State pulled off a comeback win Friday night and Clemson pulled off a comeback win Saturday evening/Sunday afternoon, the stage is set for a quite important rubber match Sunday afternoon.The No. 3 Seminoles (32-10, 13-7 in ACC) and No. 5 Tigers (37-11, 14-9) face off in the winner-take-all third game of the top-five series at 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon (ACC Network Extra) at Dick Howser Stadium after the Tigers plated five runs over the final two innings to claim Game 2 with a 6-3 victory.Sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (5-2, 4.53 ERA) will get the start for the Seminoles against freshman LHP Talan Bell (0.93 ERA over 9.2 innings) for Clemson, a former FSU commit.FSU lineupClemson lineup