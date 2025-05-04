ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: No. 5 FSU vs. No. 3 Clemson (Sunday rubber match, 2:15 p.m. on ACCNX)

After Florida State pulled off a comeback win Friday night and Clemson pulled off a comeback win Saturday evening/Sunday afternoon, the stage is set for a quite important rubber match Sunday afternoon.

The No. 3 Seminoles (32-10, 13-7 in ACC) and No. 5 Tigers (37-11, 14-9) face off in the winner-take-all third game of the top-five series at 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon (ACC Network Extra) at Dick Howser Stadium after the Tigers plated five runs over the final two innings to claim Game 2 with a 6-3 victory.

Sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (5-2, 4.53 ERA) will get the start for the Seminoles against freshman LHP Talan Bell (0.93 ERA over 9.2 innings) for Clemson, a former FSU commit.

FSU lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.373
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.420
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.331
41b12 Myles BaileyL.301
53b4 Cal FisherR.312
62b3 Drew FaurotB.286
7lf5 Chase WilliamsB.414
8dh21 Nathan CmeylaR.286
9c25 Hunter CarnsR.276

Clemson lineup

1cf10 Cam CannarellaL.296
23b8 Josh PainoR.268
3dh99 Collin PriestL.261
41b16 Luke GaffneyR.272
5lf6 Dominic ListiL.301
6rf3 Jack CrightonR.262
7c9 Jacob JarrellR.253
82b21 Jay DillardR.133
9ss5 Andrew CiufoR.254
 
