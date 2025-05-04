CurtWeiler
After Florida State pulled off a comeback win Friday night and Clemson pulled off a comeback win Saturday evening/Sunday afternoon, the stage is set for a quite important rubber match Sunday afternoon.
The No. 3 Seminoles (32-10, 13-7 in ACC) and No. 5 Tigers (37-11, 14-9) face off in the winner-take-all third game of the top-five series at 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon (ACC Network Extra) at Dick Howser Stadium after the Tigers plated five runs over the final two innings to claim Game 2 with a 6-3 victory.
Sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (5-2, 4.53 ERA) will get the start for the Seminoles against freshman LHP Talan Bell (0.93 ERA over 9.2 innings) for Clemson, a former FSU commit.
FSU lineup
Clemson lineup
FSU lineup
|1
|rf
|9 Gage Harrelson
|L
|.373
|2
|ss
|1 Alex Lodise
|R
|.420
|3
|cf
|18 Max Williams
|L
|.331
|4
|1b
|12 Myles Bailey
|L
|.301
|5
|3b
|4 Cal Fisher
|R
|.312
|6
|2b
|3 Drew Faurot
|B
|.286
|7
|lf
|5 Chase Williams
|B
|.414
|8
|dh
|21 Nathan Cmeyla
|R
|.286
|9
|c
|25 Hunter Carns
|R
|.276
|1
|cf
|10 Cam Cannarella
|L
|.296
|2
|3b
|8 Josh Paino
|R
|.268
|3
|dh
|99 Collin Priest
|L
|.261
|4
|1b
|16 Luke Gaffney
|R
|.272
|5
|lf
|6 Dominic Listi
|L
|.301
|6
|rf
|3 Jack Crighton
|R
|.262
|7
|c
|9 Jacob Jarrell
|R
|.253
|8
|2b
|21 Jay Dillard
|R
|.133
|9
|ss
|5 Andrew Ciufo
|R
|.254
Last edited: