ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: No. 6 FSU vs. Bethune-Cookman (Wednesday, 4 p.m.)

CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
14,111
10,746
1,853
About 19 hours after finishing a win over North Florida off Tuesday night, the Florida State baseball team is back in action Wednesday afternoon.

The sixth-ranked Seminoles (12-0) play a second midweek game at 4 p.m. vs. Bethune-Cookman (6-6) at Dick Howser Stadium.

Redshirt freshman LHP Payton Manca will make his first career start and just his second career FSU appearance against the Wildcats. He threw one shutout inning in last Saturday's blowout win over Georgetown for his first career FSU appearance on the mound after missing the 2024 season while still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Bethune-Cookman will counter with LHP Angel Lopez. The junior has a 0.00 ERA over 1.1 innings this season in the first action of his collegiate career.

After Cal Fisher left Tuesday's game in the last few innings, he's not starting Wednesday. Carter McCulley is in his place at third place and hitting seventh in the order.

FSU lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.389
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.451
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.277
4c21 Nathan CmeylaR.438
5dh20 Jaxson WestL.262
62b3 Drew FaurotB.326
73b2 Carter McCulleyR.273
81b12 Myles BaileyL.387
9lf14 BJ GibsonR.438

Bethune-Cookman lineup

1rf1 Darryl LeeL.300
2lf5 Michael RodriguezL.268
32b12 Jesus VanegasR.279
4dh14 Armani NewtonL.265
5c33 Jorge RodriguezR.667
61b16 Manny SouffrainL.281
73b11 Reinaldo PlascenciaR.188
8cf20 Daniel FigueroaR.250
9ss2 Jeter PolledoR.160

I'll have updates once the game gets underway at 4.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 6 FSU vs. North Florida (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)

Replies
90
Views
1K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. Penn (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Replies
92
Views
2K
Osceola Village
DFSNOLE
DFSNOLE
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 7 FSU vs. Georgetown (Sunday, 11 a.m.)

Replies
95
Views
1K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. Penn (Friday, 5 p.m.)

Replies
86
Views
2K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 7 FSU vs. Georgetown (Saturday, 2 p.m.)

Replies
99
Views
1K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back