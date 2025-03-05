1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .389 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .451 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .277 4 c 21 Nathan Cmeyla R .438 5 dh 20 Jaxson West L .262 6 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .326 7 3b 2 Carter McCulley R .273 8 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .387 9 lf 14 BJ Gibson R .438

1 rf 1 Darryl Lee L .300 2 lf 5 Michael Rodriguez L .268 3 2b 12 Jesus Vanegas R .279 4 dh 14 Armani Newton L .265 5 c 33 Jorge Rodriguez R .667 6 1b 16 Manny Souffrain L .281 7 3b 11 Reinaldo Plascencia R .188 8 cf 20 Daniel Figueroa R .250 9 ss 2 Jeter Polledo R .160

About 19 hours after finishing a win over North Florida off Tuesday night, the Florida State baseball team is back in action Wednesday afternoon.The sixth-ranked Seminoles (12-0) play a second midweek game at 4 p.m. vs. Bethune-Cookman (6-6) at Dick Howser Stadium.Redshirt freshman LHP Payton Manca will make his first career start and just his second career FSU appearance against the Wildcats. He threw one shutout inning in last Saturday's blowout win over Georgetown for his first career FSU appearance on the mound after missing the 2024 season while still recovering from Tommy John surgery.Bethune-Cookman will counter with LHP Angel Lopez. The junior has a 0.00 ERA over 1.1 innings this season in the first action of his collegiate career.After Cal Fisher left Tuesday's game in the last few innings, he's not starting Wednesday. Carter McCulley is in his place at third place and hitting seventh in the order.FSU lineupBethune-Cookman lineupI'll have updates once the game gets underway at 4.