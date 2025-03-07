The fourth weekend of Florida State baseball season gets underway Friday night. Unfortunately for the Seminoles, it'll begin without their ace on the mound.



Junior left-handed pitcher and preseason national pitcher of the year Jamie Arnold was a late scratch for No. 6 FSU's (13-0) Friday series opener vs. Lipscomb (5 p.m. on ACC Network Extra) due to an illness, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.



Arnold has a 1.13 ERA over 16 innings across his first three starts of the season with 24 strikeouts to two walks. In his absence, Saturday starter Joey Volini (3-0, 1.10 ERA) will move up a day and start Friday's series opener against Lipscomb at Dick Howser Stadium.



Lipscomb will start redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Jake Poindexter (1-1, 4.70 ERA) on the mound for the series opener.



Starting lineups will be posted here once they are shared publicly.