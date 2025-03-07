ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: No. 6 FSU vs. Lipscomb (Friday, 5 p.m.); Jamie Arnold a late scratch due to reported illness

CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
14,294
10,790
1,853
The fourth weekend of Florida State baseball season gets underway Friday night. Unfortunately for the Seminoles, it'll begin without their ace on the mound.

Junior left-handed pitcher and preseason national pitcher of the year Jamie Arnold was a late scratch for No. 6 FSU's (13-0) Friday series opener vs. Lipscomb (5 p.m. on ACC Network Extra) due to an illness, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

Arnold has a 1.13 ERA over 16 innings across his first three starts of the season with 24 strikeouts to two walks. In his absence, Saturday starter Joey Volini (3-0, 1.10 ERA) will move up a day and start Friday's series opener against Lipscomb at Dick Howser Stadium.

Lipscomb will start redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Jake Poindexter (1-1, 4.70 ERA) on the mound for the series opener.

Starting lineups will be posted here once they are shared publicly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bob Ferrante

Baseball Notes, updates: Georgetown at FSU (Friday at 5 p.m.)

Replies
110
Views
1K
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 7 FSU vs. Georgetown (Saturday, 2 p.m.)

Replies
99
Views
1K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. Penn (Friday, 5 p.m.)

Replies
86
Views
2K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 7 FSU at Jacksonville (Wednesday, 6 p.m.)

Replies
143
Views
3K
Osceola Village
FSeminoles15
F
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU opens season vs. James Madison (Friday, 5 p.m.)

Replies
94
Views
2K
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back