CurtWeiler
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- Aug 1, 2022
-
- 14,294
-
- 10,790
-
- 1,853
The fourth weekend of Florida State baseball season gets underway Friday night. Unfortunately for the Seminoles, it'll begin without their ace on the mound.
Junior left-handed pitcher and preseason national pitcher of the year Jamie Arnold was a late scratch for No. 6 FSU's (13-0) Friday series opener vs. Lipscomb (5 p.m. on ACC Network Extra) due to an illness, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.
Arnold has a 1.13 ERA over 16 innings across his first three starts of the season with 24 strikeouts to two walks. In his absence, Saturday starter Joey Volini (3-0, 1.10 ERA) will move up a day and start Friday's series opener against Lipscomb at Dick Howser Stadium.
Lipscomb will start redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Jake Poindexter (1-1, 4.70 ERA) on the mound for the series opener.
Starting lineups will be posted here once they are shared publicly.
Junior left-handed pitcher and preseason national pitcher of the year Jamie Arnold was a late scratch for No. 6 FSU's (13-0) Friday series opener vs. Lipscomb (5 p.m. on ACC Network Extra) due to an illness, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.
Arnold has a 1.13 ERA over 16 innings across his first three starts of the season with 24 strikeouts to two walks. In his absence, Saturday starter Joey Volini (3-0, 1.10 ERA) will move up a day and start Friday's series opener against Lipscomb at Dick Howser Stadium.
Lipscomb will start redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Jake Poindexter (1-1, 4.70 ERA) on the mound for the series opener.
Starting lineups will be posted here once they are shared publicly.