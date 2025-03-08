1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .400 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .458 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .333 4 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .349 5 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .385 6 lf 14 BJ Gibson R .350 7 dh 20 Jaxson West L .240 8 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .283 9 c 25 Hunter Carns R .229

1 2b 8 Brady Miller R .333 2 ss 12 Kai Holm R .269 3 lf 5 Jake Berg L .326 4 3b 11 David Coppedge R .288 5 1b 31 Ryan Austin L .417 6 dh 39 Kc Anchors R .000 7 rf 25 Jacob Tobias L .105 8 c 24 Alejandro Ludeiro R .000 9 cf 6 Collin Goda L .200

For the first time in a home game this season, Florida State baseball is facing a weather delay Saturday afternoon.The second game of the No. 6 Seminoles' (14-0) weekend series vs. Lipscomb (4-9) was moved up to noon to try and get ahead of a weather forecast, but it has been delayed an hour to 1 p.m. (ACC Network Extra). The tarp is still on the field an hour out from scheduled first pitch because it is still raining at the moment.If the game is able to be played, sophomore lefty Wes Mendes will make his fourth start of the season on the mound. He's got a 0.60 ERA so far this season with only one earned run allowed on eight hits through 15 innings with 24 strikeouts to three walks.Lipscomb is projected to start LHP Rigo Ramos (4.80 ERA over 15 innings) on the mound.FSU starting lineupLipscomb starting lineupI'll share any further updates about the weather and if the start time changes again as well as game updates when (if) this game gets underway.