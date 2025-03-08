ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: No. 6 FSU vs. Lipscomb (Saturday 1 p.m.)

CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
14,295
10,794
1,853
For the first time in a home game this season, Florida State baseball is facing a weather delay Saturday afternoon.

The second game of the No. 6 Seminoles' (14-0) weekend series vs. Lipscomb (4-9) was moved up to noon to try and get ahead of a weather forecast, but it has been delayed an hour to 1 p.m. (ACC Network Extra). The tarp is still on the field an hour out from scheduled first pitch because it is still raining at the moment.

If the game is able to be played, sophomore lefty Wes Mendes will make his fourth start of the season on the mound. He's got a 0.60 ERA so far this season with only one earned run allowed on eight hits through 15 innings with 24 strikeouts to three walks.

Lipscomb is projected to start LHP Rigo Ramos (4.80 ERA over 15 innings) on the mound.

FSU starting lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.400
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.458
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.333
43b4 Cal FisherR.349
51b12 Myles BaileyL.385
6lf14 BJ GibsonR.350
7dh20 Jaxson WestL.240
82b3 Drew FaurotB.283
9c25 Hunter CarnsR.229

Lipscomb starting lineup

12b8 Brady MillerR.333
2ss12 Kai HolmR.269
3lf5 Jake BergL.326
43b11 David CoppedgeR.288
51b31 Ryan AustinL.417
6dh39 Kc AnchorsR.000
7rf25 Jacob TobiasL.105
8c24 Alejandro LudeiroR.000
9cf6 Collin GodaL.200

I'll share any further updates about the weather and if the start time changes again as well as game updates when (if) this game gets underway.
 
  • Like
Reactions: noleforever95
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 6 FSU vs. North Florida (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)

Replies
90
Views
2K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 6 FSU vs. Bethune-Cookman (Wednesday, 4 p.m.)

Replies
93
Views
1K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. James Madison (Saturday, 2 p.m.)

Replies
87
Views
2K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. Penn (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Replies
92
Views
2K
Osceola Village
DFSNOLE
DFSNOLE
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 7 FSU vs. Georgetown (Saturday, 2 p.m.)

Replies
99
Views
1K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back