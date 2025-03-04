ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: No. 6 FSU vs. North Florida (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)

CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
14,078
10,741
1,853
The busiest week of Florida State baseball's regular season begins Tuesday night.

The No. 6 Seminoles (11-0), one of seven remaining unbeaten D-I teams this season, are set to play their first of five games this week at Dick Howser Stadium when they host North Florida (7-5) at 6 p.m. for a midweek in-state matchup.

FSU is 12-4 all-time vs. UNF and is 11-2 in games vs. the Ospreys at Howser.

FSU will start junior right-handed pitcher Evan Chrest (1-0, 3.72 ERA) for Tuesday's first of two midweek games. Chrest is making his third start and recorded his first win as a Seminole last Wednesday against his former team, Jacksonville.

UNF will start junior RHP Clay Hendry (1-1, 4.91 ERA) on the mound. He allowed one run on two hits over two innings of work in last week's 7-6 loss to Florida in Gainesville.

FSU starting lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.380
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.438
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.256
43b4 Cal FisherR.306
5c20 Jaxson WestL.289
62b3 Drew FaurotB.317
7dh25 Hunter CarnsR.296
81b12 Myles BaileyL.370
9lf14 BJ GibsonR.417

UNF starting lineup

1cf10 MONILE, NickL.385
2rf22 LEINENBACH, DrewR.410
3lf1 MOORE, ConnorR.400
42b4 WHITE, CarterL.304
5c14 ORDONEZ, SantiagoR.208
6dh8 OMAN, JamesR.350
71b11 BUSH, CadeR.182
8ss3 COLLINS, MitchellL.269
93b13 BROWNING, BradyR.258

I'll have updates once things get rolling around 6 p.m. at Howser.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. Penn (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Replies
92
Views
2K
Osceola Village
DFSNOLE
DFSNOLE
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. Penn (Friday, 5 p.m.)

Replies
86
Views
2K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 7 FSU vs. Georgetown (Sunday, 11 a.m.)

Replies
95
Views
1K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 7 FSU vs. Georgetown (Saturday, 2 p.m.)

Replies
99
Views
1K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. James Madison (Saturday, 2 p.m.)

Replies
87
Views
2K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back