1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .380 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .438 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .256 4 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .306 5 c 20 Jaxson West L .289 6 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .317 7 dh 25 Hunter Carns R .296 8 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .370 9 lf 14 BJ Gibson R .417

1 cf 10 MONILE, Nick L .385 2 rf 22 LEINENBACH, Drew R .410 3 lf 1 MOORE, Connor R .400 4 2b 4 WHITE, Carter L .304 5 c 14 ORDONEZ, Santiago R .208 6 dh 8 OMAN, James R .350 7 1b 11 BUSH, Cade R .182 8 ss 3 COLLINS, Mitchell L .269 9 3b 13 BROWNING, Brady R .258

The busiest week of Florida State baseball's regular season begins Tuesday night.The No. 6 Seminoles (11-0), one of seven remaining unbeaten D-I teams this season, are set to play their first of five games this week at Dick Howser Stadium when they host North Florida (7-5) at 6 p.m. for a midweek in-state matchup.FSU is 12-4 all-time vs. UNF and is 11-2 in games vs. the Ospreys at Howser.FSU will start junior right-handed pitcher Evan Chrest (1-0, 3.72 ERA) for Tuesday's first of two midweek games. Chrest is making his third start and recorded his first win as a Seminole last Wednesday against his former team, Jacksonville.UNF will start junior RHP Clay Hendry (1-1, 4.91 ERA) on the mound. He allowed one run on two hits over two innings of work in last week's 7-6 loss to Florida in Gainesville.FSU starting lineupUNF starting lineupI'll have updates once things get rolling around 6 p.m. at Howser.