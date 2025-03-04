CurtWeiler
The busiest week of Florida State baseball's regular season begins Tuesday night.
The No. 6 Seminoles (11-0), one of seven remaining unbeaten D-I teams this season, are set to play their first of five games this week at Dick Howser Stadium when they host North Florida (7-5) at 6 p.m. for a midweek in-state matchup.
FSU is 12-4 all-time vs. UNF and is 11-2 in games vs. the Ospreys at Howser.
FSU will start junior right-handed pitcher Evan Chrest (1-0, 3.72 ERA) for Tuesday's first of two midweek games. Chrest is making his third start and recorded his first win as a Seminole last Wednesday against his former team, Jacksonville.
UNF will start junior RHP Clay Hendry (1-1, 4.91 ERA) on the mound. He allowed one run on two hits over two innings of work in last week's 7-6 loss to Florida in Gainesville.
FSU starting lineup
UNF starting lineup
I'll have updates once things get rolling around 6 p.m. at Howser.
|1
|rf
|9 Gage Harrelson
|L
|.380
|2
|ss
|1 Alex Lodise
|R
|.438
|3
|cf
|18 Max Williams
|L
|.256
|4
|3b
|4 Cal Fisher
|R
|.306
|5
|c
|20 Jaxson West
|L
|.289
|6
|2b
|3 Drew Faurot
|B
|.317
|7
|dh
|25 Hunter Carns
|R
|.296
|8
|1b
|12 Myles Bailey
|L
|.370
|9
|lf
|14 BJ Gibson
|R
|.417
|1
|cf
|10 MONILE, Nick
|L
|.385
|2
|rf
|22 LEINENBACH, Drew
|R
|.410
|3
|lf
|1 MOORE, Connor
|R
|.400
|4
|2b
|4 WHITE, Carter
|L
|.304
|5
|c
|14 ORDONEZ, Santiago
|R
|.208
|6
|dh
|8 OMAN, James
|R
|.350
|7
|1b
|11 BUSH, Cade
|R
|.182
|8
|ss
|3 COLLINS, Mitchell
|L
|.269
|9
|3b
|13 BROWNING, Brady
|R
|.258
I'll have updates once things get rolling around 6 p.m. at Howser.