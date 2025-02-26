After a one-day delay to weather, the second midweek game of Florida State baseball's 2025 season will be held Wednesday evening in Jacksonville.



No. 7 FSU (7-0) traveled east Wednesday afternoon for a rescheduled game vs. Jacksonville (3-4) at JU's John Sessions Stadium which was supposed to be held Tuesday night but postponed due to weather concerns. The game is set for a 6 p.m. start and will be broadcast on ESPN+.



FSU will start JU transfer Evan Chrest in his second consecutive midweek start. The junior RHP allowed one run on five hits over 4.2 innings in last Tuesday's 6-2 win at USF. In 2023, Chrest was the Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year when he had a 2.68 ERA over 90.2 innings for the Dolphins.



Jacksonville has not yet announced who its starting pitcher will be. Junior LHP Alex Walsh got the start in last Tuesday's 10-4 loss to Florida, allowing three runs on five hits over 3.2 innings.



FSU is 135-42 all-time vs. Jacksonville.



Starting lineups will be posted here once available and I'll have remote updates from the home office of tonight's game off the broadcast.