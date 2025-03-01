After a 7-2 win Friday night, the Florida State baseball team is back in action for the second game of its third weekend series of the 2025 season Saturday afternoon.



No. 7 FSU (9-0) takes on Georgetown (3-6) at Dick Howser Stadium in a 2 p.m. game. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra and 100.7 FM in Tallahassee.



Redshirt LHP and USF transfer Joey Volini (2-0, 1.74 ERA) will toe the mound for his third start as a Seminole in the middle game of the three-game set vs. the Hoyas. Georgetown is starting senior RHP pitcher Matthew Sapienza (0-2, 8.53).



FSU starting lineup



RF Gage Harrelson

SS Alex Lodise

CF Max Williams

3B Cal Fisher

DH Jaxson West

C Hunter Carns

2B Drew Faurot

1B Myles Bailey

LF Chase Williams



Georgetown starting lineup



3B Jeremy Sheffield

C Owen Carapellotti

1B Luke Bauer

2B Tristan Head

RF Dylan Larkins

LF Ashtin Gillo

CF Christian Hamilton

DH Jaden Sheffield

SS Blake Schaaf



I'll have updates in the thread below once the game gets started in about 15 minutes.