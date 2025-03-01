CurtWeiler
After a 7-2 win Friday night, the Florida State baseball team is back in action for the second game of its third weekend series of the 2025 season Saturday afternoon.
No. 7 FSU (9-0) takes on Georgetown (3-6) at Dick Howser Stadium in a 2 p.m. game. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra and 100.7 FM in Tallahassee.
Redshirt LHP and USF transfer Joey Volini (2-0, 1.74 ERA) will toe the mound for his third start as a Seminole in the middle game of the three-game set vs. the Hoyas. Georgetown is starting senior RHP pitcher Matthew Sapienza (0-2, 8.53).
FSU starting lineup
RF Gage Harrelson
SS Alex Lodise
CF Max Williams
3B Cal Fisher
DH Jaxson West
C Hunter Carns
2B Drew Faurot
1B Myles Bailey
LF Chase Williams
Georgetown starting lineup
3B Jeremy Sheffield
C Owen Carapellotti
1B Luke Bauer
2B Tristan Head
RF Dylan Larkins
LF Ashtin Gillo
CF Christian Hamilton
DH Jaden Sheffield
SS Blake Schaaf
I'll have updates in the thread below once the game gets started in about 15 minutes.
