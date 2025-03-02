1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .390 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .450 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .265 4 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .345 5 dh 20 Jaxson West L .258 6 c 25 Hunter Carns R .368 7 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .333 8 lf 14 BJ Gibson R .333 9 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .286

1 3b 36 Jeremy Sheffield R .394 2 c 41 Owen Carapellotti L .281 3 1b 22 Luke Bauer R .250 4 dh 10 Jaden Sheffield R .364 5 ss 34 Tristan Head B .257 6 rf 2 Keith Savoy R .111 7 cf 14 Ashtin Gilio B .238 8 2b 18 Brian Depman R .000 9 lf 42 Kavi Caster L .222

For the time (and maybe only time) this season, it's time for breakfast at Dick Howser Stadium.The Florida State baseball team (10-0) closes out its three-game series vs. Georgetown (3-7) with a Sunday 11 a.m. game at Howser, looking to improve to 11-0 for the second straight season.Sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (2-0, 0.90 ERA) will make his third start for the Seminoles in the series finale. In his first two starts, he allowed just one run over 10 innings with 16 strikeouts to two walks. Georgetown will start senior LHP Andrew Williams (1-0, 5.40 ERA over five innings) on the mound.FSU lineupGeorgetown starting lineupI'll have updates starting just after the top of the hour when the game gets underway.