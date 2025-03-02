ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: No. 7 FSU vs. Georgetown (Sunday, 11 a.m.)

CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
13,886
10,712
1,853
For the time (and maybe only time) this season, it's time for breakfast at Dick Howser Stadium.

The Florida State baseball team (10-0) closes out its three-game series vs. Georgetown (3-7) with a Sunday 11 a.m. game at Howser, looking to improve to 11-0 for the second straight season.

Sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (2-0, 0.90 ERA) will make his third start for the Seminoles in the series finale. In his first two starts, he allowed just one run over 10 innings with 16 strikeouts to two walks. Georgetown will start senior LHP Andrew Williams (1-0, 5.40 ERA over five innings) on the mound.

FSU lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.390
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.450
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.265
43b4 Cal FisherR.345
5dh20 Jaxson WestL.258
6c25 Hunter CarnsR.368
72b3 Drew FaurotB.333
8lf14 BJ GibsonR.333
91b12 Myles BaileyL.286

Georgetown starting lineup

13b36 Jeremy SheffieldR.394
2c41 Owen CarapellottiL.281
31b22 Luke BauerR.250
4dh10 Jaden SheffieldR.364
5ss34 Tristan HeadB.257
6rf2 Keith SavoyR.111
7cf14 Ashtin GilioB.238
82b18 Brian DepmanR.000
9lf42 Kavi CasterL.222

I'll have updates starting just after the top of the hour when the game gets underway.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Nolebra Kai and noleforever95
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 7 FSU vs. Georgetown (Saturday, 2 p.m.)

Replies
99
Views
1K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. Penn (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Replies
92
Views
2K
Osceola Village
DFSNOLE
DFSNOLE
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. Penn (Friday, 5 p.m.)

Replies
86
Views
2K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. James Madison (Sunday, noon)

Replies
92
Views
2K
Osceola Village
Redfish Jim
Redfish Jim
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. James Madison (Saturday, 2 p.m.)

Replies
87
Views
2K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back