1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .362 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .462 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .302 4 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .337 5 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .293 6 c 25 Hunter Carns R .273 7 dh 51 James Hankerson Jr. B .286 8 3b 36 Jace Estes L .400 9 lf 23 Brody DeLamielleure R .246

1 2b 1 Justin Nadeau L .267 2 3b 6 Bobby Boser R .303 3 ss 10 Colby Shelton L .360 4 c 28 Luke Heyman R .316 5 1b 11 Brendan Lawson L .306 6 lf 5 Blake Cyr R .298 7 dh 29 Brody Donay R .337 8 rf 2 Ty Evans R .221 9 cf 16 Hayden Yost L .296

After a rough few days and the first series loss of the season over the weekend, the Florida State baseball team will look to bounce back Tuesday night.That chance will come in a road game with plenty of stakes vs. rival Florida. The No. 9 Seminoles (25-6, 8-4 in ACC) take on Florida (20-14, 1-11 in SEC) at Condron Family Ballpark Tuesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2) in the rubber match of the midweek rivalry series. The Gators won the first game of the series 7-2 in Tallahassee four weeks ago and the Seminoles evened the series two weeks ago with an 8-4 win on Alex Lodise's walk-off grand slam.The Seminoles will start sophomore RHP Peyton Prescott (5.09 ERA over 17.2 innings) for the rivalry matchup. However, he's expected to only be an opener of sorts as he threw twice, on Friday and Sunday, in the weekend series vs. Wake Forest. Sophomore LHP Brady Louck is someone who could pitch multiple innings vs. the Gators and Joe Charles/Maison Martinez are also expected to be available.UF is starting freshman RHP Jackson Barberi (5.12 ERA over 19.1 innings) vs. the Seminoles. He pitched in the first FSU-UF game this season, allowing one run on one hit over three innings. However, he's had some struggles since and has allowed eight extra-base hits this season (five doubles, three home runs).FSU is giving freshman infielder Jace Estes his first career start at third base Tuesday night and James Hankerson Jr. will make another start at DH with Jaxson West sidelined.FSU lineupUF lineupI'm on the scene in Gainesville tonight and will have live updates on the scene during and after the game.