1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L 0-0 .366 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R 0-0 .448 3 cf 18 Max Williams L 0-0 .300 4 1b 12 Myles Bailey L 0-0 .343 5 2b 3 Drew Faurot B 0-0 .288 6 3b 4 Cal Fisher R 0-0 .298 7 dh 23 Brody DeLamielleure R 0-0 .264 8 c 21 Nathan Cmeyla R 0-0 .282 9 lf 5 Chase Williams B 0-0 .368

1 cf 11 Jared Davis R 0-0 .333 2 rf 2 Sam Tackett R 0-0 .393 3 lf 10 Ben Watson L 0-0 .276 4 c 7 Henry Cooke R 0-0 .282 5 dh 39 David Lewis R 0-0 .262 6 3b 18 Hudson Lutterman R 0-0 .259 7 1b 3 Anderson French L 0-0 .323 8 2b 12 Ethan Gibson R 0-0 .244 9 ss 9 Clay Grady R 0-0 .216

After Friday's game was postponed, Florida State finally begins its third road series in four weeks Saturday afternoon.The No. 9 Seminoles (25-7, 8-4 in ACC) will look to snap their three-game losing streak in a Saturday doubleheader at No. 25 Virginia Tech (23-10, 9-6) at noon. There will be no video broadcast of either game of the doubleheader because of other events on VT's campus so the only way to follow along will be on the radio broadcast (seminoles.leanplayer.com) or this game thread for live updates.Due to the schedule change, FSU is electing to start Saturday starter Joey Volini (7-1, 2.56 ERA) in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Game 2, which is set to start approximately 40 minutes after the first game concludes, will see Jamie Arnold (3-1, 2.62 ERA) toe the mound for the Seminoles.VT didn't announce starting pitchers coming into the weekend. Sophomore RHP Brett Renfrow (3-2, 2.25 ERA over 40 innings) will start the first game on Saturday.Chase Williams will make his return to the FSU lineup in Game 1 after being sidelined for over a month due to a shoulder injury. He's starting in left field and hitting ninth in the lineup. Brody DeLamielleure moves to DH and Nathan Cmeyla will catch Game 1 with Hunter Carns expected to catch the second game.FSU lineup for Game 1VT lineup for Game 1I'll have updates throughout Saturday's doubleheader, unfortunately with no video feed to watch.