ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU baseball plays doubleheader at No. 25 Virginia Tech (Saturday, noon)

CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
15,786
11,165
1,853
After Friday's game was postponed, Florida State finally begins its third road series in four weeks Saturday afternoon.

The No. 9 Seminoles (25-7, 8-4 in ACC) will look to snap their three-game losing streak in a Saturday doubleheader at No. 25 Virginia Tech (23-10, 9-6) at noon. There will be no video broadcast of either game of the doubleheader because of other events on VT's campus so the only way to follow along will be on the radio broadcast (seminoles.leanplayer.com) or this game thread for live updates.

Due to the schedule change, FSU is electing to start Saturday starter Joey Volini (7-1, 2.56 ERA) in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Game 2, which is set to start approximately 40 minutes after the first game concludes, will see Jamie Arnold (3-1, 2.62 ERA) toe the mound for the Seminoles.

VT didn't announce starting pitchers coming into the weekend. Sophomore RHP Brett Renfrow (3-2, 2.25 ERA over 40 innings) will start the first game on Saturday.

Chase Williams will make his return to the FSU lineup in Game 1 after being sidelined for over a month due to a shoulder injury. He's starting in left field and hitting ninth in the lineup. Brody DeLamielleure moves to DH and Nathan Cmeyla will catch Game 1 with Hunter Carns expected to catch the second game.

FSU lineup for Game 1

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL0-0.366
2ss1 Alex LodiseR0-0.448
3cf18 Max WilliamsL0-0.300
41b12 Myles BaileyL0-0.343
52b3 Drew FaurotB0-0.288
63b4 Cal FisherR0-0.298
7dh23 Brody DeLamielleureR0-0.264
8c21 Nathan CmeylaR0-0.282
9lf5 Chase WilliamsB0-0.368

VT lineup for Game 1

1cf11 Jared DavisR0-0.333
2rf2 Sam TackettR0-0.393
3lf10 Ben WatsonL0-0.276
4c7 Henry CookeR0-0.282
5dh39 David LewisR0-0.262
63b18 Hudson LuttermanR0-0.259
71b3 Anderson FrenchL0-0.323
82b12 Ethan GibsonR0-0.244
9ss9 Clay GradyR0-0.216

I'll have updates throughout Saturday's doubleheader, unfortunately with no video feed to watch.
 
  • Like
Reactions: englert1
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 5 FSU at Miami (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

Replies
118
Views
3K
Osceola Village
weseminole
W
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 4 Florida State at Notre Dame doubleheader postponed to Sunday

Replies
202
Views
6K
Osceola Village
DFSNOLE
DFSNOLE
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Boston College (Saturday doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.)

Replies
154
Views
3K
Osceola Village
SKSnole
S
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 5 FSU vs. Miami (Game 2, Friday at 8 p.m.)

Replies
112
Views
2K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 4 FSU vs. Wake Forest

Replies
99
Views
2K
Osceola Village
jballfsu27
jballfsu27
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back