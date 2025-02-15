1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .333 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .000 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .000 4 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .000 5 dh 20 Jaxson West L .000 6 1b 2 Carter McCulley R 7 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .667 8 c 25 Hunter Carns R 9 lf 5 Chase Williams B

1 cf 2 Langley, Kyle L .000 2 ss 23 Peifer, Wyatt B .000 3 dh 22 Dooley, Ryan L .000 4 rf 37 Schmidly, Ike R .000 5 3b 24 Guerrero, Jack L .333 6 1b 11 Calabrese, Coleman R .000 7 2b 7 Moody, Reece R .000 8 c 41 Cannizzaro, Jack R .000 9 lf 1 Steadman, Eli L .333

After a shutout win on Opening Day, the Florida State baseball team is back in action Saturday afternoon.The No. 9 Seminoles (1-0) will play the second game of their opening-weekend series vs. James Madison (0-1) at 2 p.m. (ACC Network Extra) at Dick Howser Stadium.After Jamie Arnold and John Abraham combined for 16 strikeouts in a shutout Friday night, USF transfer Joey Volini will make his FSU debut on the mound Saturday afternoon. The redshirt junior lefty made 24 appearances but just three starts over three seasons with the Bulls. He returned from Tommy John surgery last season in a midweek game at FSU, allowing two runs over one inning with a walk and three strikeouts.JMU will start junior left-handed pitcher Jaden Kinsler (3-2, 6.00 ERA over 33.0 innings) on the mound for Saturday's game.FSU starting lineupJMU starting lineupI'll have updates once the game gets underway here as well.