Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. James Madison (Saturday, 2 p.m.)

After a shutout win on Opening Day, the Florida State baseball team is back in action Saturday afternoon.

The No. 9 Seminoles (1-0) will play the second game of their opening-weekend series vs. James Madison (0-1) at 2 p.m. (ACC Network Extra) at Dick Howser Stadium.

After Jamie Arnold and John Abraham combined for 16 strikeouts in a shutout Friday night, USF transfer Joey Volini will make his FSU debut on the mound Saturday afternoon. The redshirt junior lefty made 24 appearances but just three starts over three seasons with the Bulls. He returned from Tommy John surgery last season in a midweek game at FSU, allowing two runs over one inning with a walk and three strikeouts.

JMU will start junior left-handed pitcher Jaden Kinsler (3-2, 6.00 ERA over 33.0 innings) on the mound for Saturday's game.

FSU starting lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.333
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.000
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.000
43b4 Cal FisherR.000
5dh20 Jaxson WestL.000
61b2 Carter McCulleyR
72b3 Drew FaurotB.667
8c25 Hunter CarnsR
9lf5 Chase WilliamsB

JMU starting lineup

1cf2 Langley, KyleL.000
2ss23 Peifer, WyattB.000
3dh22 Dooley, RyanL.000
4rf37 Schmidly, IkeR.000
53b24 Guerrero, JackL.333
61b11 Calabrese, ColemanR.000
72b7 Moody, ReeceR.000
8c41 Cannizzaro, JackR.000
9lf1 Steadman, EliL.333


I'll have updates once the game gets underway here as well.
 
