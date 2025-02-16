ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. James Madison (Sunday, noon)

The Florida State baseball team has already clinched its opening series of the 2025 season. Now, the ninth-ranked Seminoles (2-0) will go for the sweep of James Madison (0-2) Sunday afternoon.

After some rain this morning and an early travel curfew cast Sunday's series finale into some doubt, the skies are opening up now and it appears the game will be played as scheduled starting around noon.

FSU will turn to Ole Miss left-handed pitcher transfer Wes Mendes on the mound for its third and final start of the weekend. Mendes made 14 appearances and two starts as a true freshman last year at Ole Miss, recording an 8.39 ERA over 24.2 innings. He had 34 strikeouts but also 15 walks. If he can finetune his control this season, he has quite high potential. Link Jarrett said he has some of the best secondary pitches working off his mid-90s fastball that he has seen.

JMU will start senior RHP Todd Mozoki, who has a career 5.80 ERA over 122.2 innings across the last three seasons.

FSU starting lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.286
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.300
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.100
43b4 Cal FisherR.143
5dh20 Jaxson WestL.000
62b3 Drew FaurotB.571
7c21 Nathan CmeylaR.333
81b12 Myles BaileyL.000
9lf5 Chase WilliamsB.000

JMU starting lineup

1cf2 Langley, KyleL.000
2ss23 Peifer, WyattB.000
3dh22 Dooley, RyanL.333
4rf37 Schmidly, IkeR.143
53b24 Guerrero, JackL.167
61b11 Calabrese, ColemanR.143
72b7 Moody, ReeceR.000
8c41 Cannizzaro, JackR.200
9lf1 Steadman, EliL.167

I'll have updates in here once the game gets underway.
 
