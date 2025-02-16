1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .286 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .300 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .100 4 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .143 5 dh 20 Jaxson West L .000 6 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .571 7 c 21 Nathan Cmeyla R .333 8 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .000 9 lf 5 Chase Williams B .000

1 cf 2 Langley, Kyle L .000 2 ss 23 Peifer, Wyatt B .000 3 dh 22 Dooley, Ryan L .333 4 rf 37 Schmidly, Ike R .143 5 3b 24 Guerrero, Jack L .167 6 1b 11 Calabrese, Coleman R .143 7 2b 7 Moody, Reece R .000 8 c 41 Cannizzaro, Jack R .200 9 lf 1 Steadman, Eli L .167

The Florida State baseball team has already clinched its opening series of the 2025 season. Now, the ninth-ranked Seminoles (2-0) will go for the sweep of James Madison (0-2) Sunday afternoon.After some rain this morning and an early travel curfew cast Sunday's series finale into some doubt, the skies are opening up now and it appears the game will be played as scheduled starting around noon.FSU will turn to Ole Miss left-handed pitcher transfer Wes Mendes on the mound for its third and final start of the weekend. Mendes made 14 appearances and two starts as a true freshman last year at Ole Miss, recording an 8.39 ERA over 24.2 innings. He had 34 strikeouts but also 15 walks. If he can finetune his control this season, he has quite high potential. Link Jarrett said he has some of the best secondary pitches working off his mid-90s fastball that he has seen.JMU will start senior RHP Todd Mozoki, who has a career 5.80 ERA over 122.2 innings across the last three seasons.FSU starting lineupJMU starting lineupI'll have updates in here once the game gets underway.