1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .375 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .444 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .222 4 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .286 5 dh 20 Jaxson West L .077 6 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .412 7 c 21 Nathan Cmeyla R .429 8 1b 12 Myles Bailey L .231 9 lf 5 Chase Williams B .333

1 2b 0 Chavez, Connor R 2 ss 18 Baker, Davis R 3 lf 16 Collins, Gavin R 4 1b 44 Spaventa, Nick R 5 cf 5 Taylor, Ryan R 6 dh 6 Pokrovsky, Jarrett R 7 c 10 Ahearn, Qwynn R 8 3b 3 O'Brien, Nick R 9 rf 32 Degnan, Gavin R

The second weekend of Florida State baseball's 2025 season is here.The ninth-ranked Seminoles (4-0) are back at Dick Howser Stadium after winning 6-2 at USF on Tuesday for a three-game series vs. Ivy League opponent Penn which starts Friday night with the first game of the series (5 p.m. on ACC Network Extra).FSU is 11-1 all-time vs. Ivy League teams, but this will be the Seminoles' first time taking on the Quakers. This will be Penn's first action of the 2025 season after it didn't have any scheduled games last weekend or this midweek.Junior LHP Jamie Arnold (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will be back on the mound for his second start of the season after taking a perfect game into the fifth inning and allowing one hit over six shutout innings in his debut last Friday vs. James Madison.Penn will start sophomore RHP Josh Katz. He made seven starts and 12 appearances last season as a freshman, putting up a 7.41 ERA over 37.2 innings pitched.FSU starting lineupPenn starting lineupI'll have updates in this thread once things get rolling a few minutes after 5.