Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. Penn (Friday, 5 p.m.)

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
The second weekend of Florida State baseball's 2025 season is here.

The ninth-ranked Seminoles (4-0) are back at Dick Howser Stadium after winning 6-2 at USF on Tuesday for a three-game series vs. Ivy League opponent Penn which starts Friday night with the first game of the series (5 p.m. on ACC Network Extra).

FSU is 11-1 all-time vs. Ivy League teams, but this will be the Seminoles' first time taking on the Quakers. This will be Penn's first action of the 2025 season after it didn't have any scheduled games last weekend or this midweek.

Junior LHP Jamie Arnold (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will be back on the mound for his second start of the season after taking a perfect game into the fifth inning and allowing one hit over six shutout innings in his debut last Friday vs. James Madison.

Penn will start sophomore RHP Josh Katz. He made seven starts and 12 appearances last season as a freshman, putting up a 7.41 ERA over 37.2 innings pitched.

FSU starting lineup
1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.375
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.444
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.222
43b4 Cal FisherR.286
5dh20 Jaxson WestL.077
62b3 Drew FaurotB.412
7c21 Nathan CmeylaR.429
81b12 Myles BaileyL.231
9lf5 Chase WilliamsB.333

Penn starting lineup

12b0 Chavez, ConnorR
2ss18 Baker, DavisR
3lf16 Collins, GavinR
41b44 Spaventa, NickR
5cf5 Taylor, RyanR
6dh6 Pokrovsky, JarrettR
7c10 Ahearn, QwynnR
83b3 O'Brien, NickR
9rf32 Degnan, GavinR

I'll have updates in this thread once things get rolling a few minutes after 5.
 
