1 rf 9 Gage Harrelson L .440 2 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .423 3 cf 18 Max Williams L .250 4 3b 4 Cal Fisher R .300 5 c 20 Jaxson West L .150 6 dh 25 Hunter Carns R .556 7 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .440 8 1b 2 Carter McCulley R .333 9 lf 23 Brody DeLamielleure R .250

1 2b 0 Chavez, Connor R .250 2 ss 18 Baker, Davis R .143 3 cf 5 Taylor, Ryan R .600 4 lf 16 Collins, Gavin R .286 5 1b 44 Spaventa, Nick R .125 6 rf 32 Degnan, Gavin R .200 7 dh 27 Wilson, Asa R .400 8 c 10 Ahearn, Qwynn R .000 9 3b 6 Pokrovsky, Jarrett R .000

The Florida State baseball team has already clinched its second straight weekend series of the season.Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., the ninth-ranked Seminoles (6-0) go for their second straight weekend sweep to begin the 2025 season against Penn (0-2) at Dick Howser Stadium.Sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his second start of the season in the series finale vs. the Quakers. He threw five shutout, two-hit innings in his FSU debut vs. James Madison last Sunday, striking out eight and walking one batter. Penn will start senior LHP Will Tobin for his first appearance of the 2025 season. He's made 45 career appearances over the last three seasons but just seven starts. He has a career 6.19 ERA but had a 4.81 ERA in 2024 over a career-high 33.2 innings (22 appearances, four starts).FSU starting lineupPenn starting lineupI'll have updates from Howser once the game gets rolling.