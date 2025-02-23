ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. Penn (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
13,567
10,638
1,853
The Florida State baseball team has already clinched its second straight weekend series of the season.

Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., the ninth-ranked Seminoles (6-0) go for their second straight weekend sweep to begin the 2025 season against Penn (0-2) at Dick Howser Stadium.

Sophomore LHP Wes Mendes (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his second start of the season in the series finale vs. the Quakers. He threw five shutout, two-hit innings in his FSU debut vs. James Madison last Sunday, striking out eight and walking one batter. Penn will start senior LHP Will Tobin for his first appearance of the 2025 season. He's made 45 career appearances over the last three seasons but just seven starts. He has a career 6.19 ERA but had a 4.81 ERA in 2024 over a career-high 33.2 innings (22 appearances, four starts).

FSU starting lineup

1rf9 Gage HarrelsonL.440
2ss1 Alex LodiseR.423
3cf18 Max WilliamsL.250
43b4 Cal FisherR.300
5c20 Jaxson WestL.150
6dh25 Hunter CarnsR.556
72b3 Drew FaurotB.440
81b2 Carter McCulleyR.333
9lf23 Brody DeLamielleureR.250

Penn starting lineup

12b0 Chavez, ConnorR.250
2ss18 Baker, DavisR.143
3cf5 Taylor, RyanR.600
4lf16 Collins, GavinR.286
51b44 Spaventa, NickR.125
6rf32 Degnan, GavinR.200
7dh27 Wilson, AsaR.400
8c10 Ahearn, QwynnR.000
93b6 Pokrovsky, JarrettR.000


I'll have updates from Howser once the game gets rolling.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. Penn (Friday, 5 p.m.)

Replies
86
Views
1K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. James Madison (Saturday, 2 p.m.)

Replies
87
Views
2K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU vs. James Madison (Sunday, noon)

Replies
92
Views
2K
Osceola Village
Redfish Jim
Redfish Jim
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: No. 9 FSU opens season vs. James Madison (Friday, 5 p.m.)

Replies
94
Views
2K
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU plays first midweek game of 2025 season at USF (Tuesday, 5 p.m.)

Replies
109
Views
2K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back