nrcarlisle
Aug 7, 2022
3,669
3,249
853
28
Atlanta, Georgia
I'm here in Atlanta this morning for the final Rivals Camp of the year.
We are currently in a lightning delay, hoping that the rest of the day doesn't get cancelled like with Miami. Unfortunately, a lot of FSU's targets that were expected here today have no showed so far. Hoping for a better turnout with the QB's and skills positions.
If the camp gets off the ground, updates from the camp will be here.
