Florida State was one of the first programs to extend an offer to four-star running back Jae Lamar last summer. That early presence in his recruitment and the relationships that have sprouted from it continue to pay dividends for the Seminoles as they battle for his commitment this summer."It was great man. I really feel like Florida State is home for me. Me and Coach YAC (David Johnson) are tight. I love the way he coaches backs and the development they've had the past few years. It's been outstanding and the way that YAC puts players in the league, I want to be a part of something like that," Lamar said coming out of his official visit on Sunday."I got a chance to talk with most of the staff and coaches. I had a chance to be with the players. I had a great time and I want to keep this recruiting process going with Florida State," he added.In particular, Lamar got to spend some time with Jaylin Lucas."They were just saying how I would be a good fit here - telling me what's good and what's bad (about FSU). I was with Jaylin. That's my boy right there," Lamar said.To finish out his official visit schedule, Lamar will see Miami and then perceived leader Georgia on June 20. While Georgia has publicly been a dream school for Lamar, other programs - including FSU - have made things interesting. Lamar has made sure to take a step back from the craziness of spring visits and consider everyone equally prior to making a decision on June 25.If the program that he chooses does end up being Florida State, what would be the main reason?"I would say the coaches. That's what would make me trigger to Florida State. Everybody is great around the program," Lamar said."Development and a good head coach," Lamar added on what the biggest factor is. "People like Coach YAC - someone who is good with their players. Everyone I talked to about him, they've had a great experience with him. I want to be a part of something like that. What you see is what you get with him. Ever since I (first) talked to him he's been the same dude."Lamar has two more official visits on the schedule before he goes into decision making mode later this month.