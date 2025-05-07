FSU sports information:



Florida State's head softball coach Lonni Alameda was named the ACC Coach of the Year on Wednesday morning. Seven Seminoles also earned a spot on the All-ACC Teams. Jazzy Francik, Jahni Kerr and Isa Torres were all named to All-ACC First Team. Katie Dack, Ashtyn Danley and Michaela Edenfield were named to the All-ACC Second Team, and Kennedy Harp was named to the All-ACC Third Team.



Alameda picks up her seventh ACC Coach of the Year award after leading the Noles to another ACC Regular Season Championship while also battling breast cancer. FSU finished 18-3 in ACC play and did not drop a single series in conference play on its way to a 15th ACC Regular Season Championship. FSU outscored its opponents 172-72. Alameda was also instrumental in managing a pitching staff that ranks first in the ACC in ERA.



Francik was phenomenal for FSU in ACC play. Francik had a conference-low 1.40 ERA in 35 innings and a perfect 5-0 record. In her last two starts against ACC teams, Francik has thrown 12 scoreless innings and allowed just two hits including pitching a no-hitter at No. 15 Virginia Tech last week. Francik was also named to the ACC All-Freshman Team.



Kerr picked up her second First Team All-ACC honor of her career as the senior from Mableton, Georgia, started hot and never slowed down in ACC play. Kerr finished conference play with a .456 average, four home runs and 23 RBI. Kerr drove in a run in eight consecutive games from April 11-May 3. Her eight-game RBI streak is tied for the third-longest in school history.



Torres was Ms. Consistent at the top of FSU's lineup to earn first team honors. Torres hit .456 for FSU in ACC play with two home runs and 19 RBI. Torres struck out just once in 79 at bats in ACC play and was a perfect 4-for-4 on the base paths.



Dack was a breakout player for FSU this season as she earned her first All-ACC honors of her career. Dack led the team with five home runs in ACC play while driving in 23 runs. Dack .377 in conference play and slugged .672.



Danley took another step in the circle for the Noles this season to earn second team honors for the second consecutive season. Danley was a perfect 6-0 in ACC play with a 2.39 ERA in 41 innings. She also recorded two saves in ACC play.



Edenfield became a four-time All-ACC honoree on Wednesday as she picked up second team honors for the third time in her career. Edenfield hit .339 in ACC play with four home runs and 19 RBI. Edenfield has been terrific getting on base with a team-leading .519 on base percentage thanks to a team-high 18 walks in ACC play.



Harp was one of the biggest surprises for the Seminole lineup as she earned her first All-ACC honors. Harp hit .345 in 18 games with two home runs and 11 RBI to go along with six stolen bases.



The Seminoles will be back in action Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament against either Georgia Tech or Cal.



Player of the Year: Cori McMillan, VT, Sr., OF

Pitcher of the Year: Reese Basinger, Clemson, Sr., RHP

Defensive Player of the Year: Thessa Malau'ulu, Duke, Gr., UTL

Freshman of the Year: Macey Cintron, Clemson, Fr., RHP

Coach of the Year: Lonni Alameda, Florida State



All Freshman

Mia Phillips, California

Macey Cintron, Clemson

Marian Collins, Clemson

Jazzy Francik, Florida State

Alyssa Willer, Georgia Tech

Gracyn Tucker, Georgia Tech

Char Lorenz, Louisville

Caroline O’Brien, Notre Dame

Joie Economides, Stanford

Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech



First Team

Jordan Stephens, Boston College

Lagi Quiroga, California

Maddie Moore, Clemson

Reese Basinger, Clemson

Alex Brown, Clemson

Macey Cintron, Clemson

Aminah Vega, Duke

Isa Torres, Florida State

Jahni Kerr, Florida State

Jazzy Francik, Florida State

Kat Rodriguez, North Carolina

River Mahler, Stanford

Eden Bigham, Virginia

Jade Hylton, Virginia

Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech

Michelle Chatfield, Virginia Tech



Second Team

Tianna Bell, California

Ana Gold, Duke

Dani Drogemuller, Duke

DAuna Jennings, Duke

Thessa Malauulu, Duke

Michaela Edenfield, Florida State

Katie Dack, Florida State

Ashtyn Danley, Florida State

Char Lorenz, Louisville

Kyra Chan, Stanford

Emily Jones, Stanford

Alyssa Houston, Stanford

Macee Eaton, Virginia

Kylie Aldridge, Virginia Tech



Third Team

Brooke McCubbin, Clemson

Jamison Brockenbrough, Clemson

Kennedy Harp, Florida State

Alyssa Willer, Georgia Tech

Taylor Ensley, NC State

Hannah Church, NC State

Carlie Myrtle, North Carolina

Addison Amaral, Notre Dame

Jade Berry, Stanford

Joie Economides, Stanford

Taryn Kern, Stanford

Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech

Emma Lemley, Virginia Tech

Zoe Yaeger, Virginia Tech

Emma Mazzarone, Virginia Tech