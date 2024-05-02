FSU sports information:



Florida State’s Lottie Woad was named the ACC Golfer of the Year, and Woad and Mirabel Ting were named to the All-ACC Women’s Golf team in a vote by the league’s 12 head coaches and announced by the league office. Woad is the third Seminole to win the ACC Golfer of the Year award – Seminole All-American Frida Kinhult was the co-ACC Golfer of the Year in 2019 and Beatrice Wallin was named as the ACC’s best golfer in 2021.



It marks the third time in the six years that a Florida State player has been named as the ACC Golfer of the Year. The award was not presented in 2020.



With Ting and Woad named to the All-ACC team, it marks the eighth consecutive year that at least two Seminoles have been named to the All-ACC Women’s Golf Team. It also marks the second consecutive year Woad has earned All-ACC honors, and the second consecutive year Ting has earned all-conference honors as she was named to the All-Southland Conference team in 2023 at Augusta University before transferring to Florida State.



“We are so very proud of both Lottie and Mirabel for earning All-ACC honors this season,” said Head Coach Amy Bond. “Lottie has had such a great and consistent year and deserved to be named the ACC Golfer of the Year. What a great accomplishment for her as a sophomore. I’m looking forward to watching her continued growth as both a player and as a young woman; she‘s going to do great things in the future.”



Bond now boasts at least one All-ACC golfer in each of her years as Florida State’s head coach. Her streak began in 2012 and counts 26 All-ACC selections since 2012.



“It’s wonderful to have players on the All-ACC team for a 12th straight year,” said Bond. “It’s great for Lottie and Mirabel, and it’s great for our program. As a coaching staff, we are very proud of all of our players, now and throughout our time at Florida State, and the caliber of people who help elevate our program every year.”



At the No. 3 ranked golfer in the nation by Clippd, Woad enters next week’s NCAA Las Vegas Regional Championship as the highest ranked golfer in the ACC. She leads the Seminoles with a 70.00 stroke average in 18 rounds during six tournaments. Woad has scored 15 of her 18 rounds at par or better and 17 of her 18 rounds at 75 or better. She has scored seven of her 18 collegiate rounds in the 60’s and is a total of 30 strokes under par for her entire sophomore season. Woad won the individual championship of the ANNIKA Invitational in September and has finished in the top-eight in the individual standings of each of her six collegiate tournaments this year.



Woad won the championship of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur – the most prestigious women’s amateur tournament in the world on April 6, 2024. The final round of the ANWA was played on the famed Augusta National Golf Course.



“I’m honored and humbled to be named the ACC Golf of the Year and to the All-ACC team for the second time in my career,” said Woad. “There are so many people who have made these awards so special including all of my coaches, Coach Bond, Coach Duck, Coach Heisey, and Coach Jones. My heart is so full of appreciation to all of my teammates who have been so supportive of me this spring. Without my teammates and their confidence and complete support throughout the year, my success would not have been possible. To so many people, I say thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”



Woad and Ting are both ranked in the top 15 in the nation. Florida State is the only team in the ACC to have multiple players ranked in the nation’s top 15.



Ting enters NCAA regional championship play on Monday for the second time in her career ranked 15th nationally and as the third-highest ranked golfer in the ACC. She is ranked second in the team with a 71.07 stroke average. She won the individual championship of the Valspar Augusta Invitational on March. Ting is a total of 10 strokes under par and has earned four top-seven finishes in four collegiate events as a Seminole.



Ting finished in a tie for eighth place in the standings at the AWNA. She finished with a 1-over par score of 217. Her score included a 69 in the first round of the championship.



“Earning All-ACC honors is a great accomplishment for me and our team,” said Ting. “The way my teammates have accepted me onto the team in my first year as a Seminole has allowed me to understand what Coach Bond’s program is all about – it’s about family. I’m so happy that we get to continue our season at regionals next week. It’s going to be an exciting time for all of us as teammates and a family.”



Florida State begins play in its 18th consecutive regional championship at the Spanish Trail Country Club and Golf Course in Las Vegas on Monday.



“We are thrilled for Lottie and Mirabel for their honors and accomplishments,” said Bond. “There is work ahead of us, and we have to focus on being at our best at Spanish Trail. This is a confident bunch entering regionals; we have worked hard to get ready for this time of the year. We have to focus on what we can control and play Florida State golf over three rounds next week. We are all excited to get out west.”



2024 All-ACC Selections



ACC Golfer of the Year: Lottie Woad, Florida State

Freshman of the Year: Macy Pate, Wake Forest

Coach of the Year: Kim Lewellen, Wake Forest



2024 All-ACC Team



Lottie Woad, Florida State

Mirabel Ting, Florida State

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Amanda Sambach, Virgina

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Wake Forest

Sara Byrne, Miami

Macy Pate, Wake Forest

Emma McMyler, Duke

Megan Streicher, North Carolina

Mimi Rhodes, Wake Forest

Lauren Olivares, NC State

Katie Li, Duke

Chloe Holder, Clemson

Annabelle Pancake, Clemson

Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame



Florida State’s All-Time All-ACC Selections



1992 - Erica Firnhaber

1993 - Marie-Josee Rouleau

1994 - Karen Stupples

1995 - Karen Stupples

1998 - Amy Bond

2001 - Kristin Tamulis, Louise Wright

2002 - Kristin Tamulis

2003 - Kristin Tamulis

2004 - Caroline Larsson, Katie Quinney

2005 - Jaclyn Burch

2006 - Caroline Westrup

2007 - Caroline Westrup

2008 - Caroline Westrup

2009 - Caroline Westrup

2010 - Lacy Agnew, Macarena Silva

2011 - Maria Salinas

2012 - Maria Salinas

2013 - Jessica Negron

2014 - Matilda Castren, Alex Milan

2015 - Lydia Gumm

2016 - Matilda Castren, Kim Metraux

2017 - Matilda Castren, Lydia Gumm, Kim Metraux, Morgane Metraux

2018 - Amanda Doherty, Morgane Metraux

2019 - Frida Kinhult, Beatrice Wallin

2020 - None selected

2021 - Charlotte Heath, Beatrice Wallin

2022 - Charlotte Heath, Beatrice Wallin, Amelia Williamson

2023 - Charlotte Heath, Lottie Woad, Amelia Williamson

2024 - Mirabel Ting, Lottie Woad