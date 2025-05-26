Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- May 10, 2022
-
- 24,201
-
- 15,069
-
- 1,853
FSU sports information:
The No. 11 Florida State men’s golf team advanced to the final round of stroke play at the 2025 NCAA Championship Finals at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on Sunday.
Florida State will make its third-straight appearance in the final round on Monday. Following the third round, the Seminoles currently sit eighth at 9-over, 873, above the projected cutline of 15-over. With teams still out on the course, Florida State is expected to tee off at 2:45 p.m. ET.
Among the 15 teams playing on Monday, the top eight will advance to match play, which begins on Tuesday.
Luke Clanton led the way for the Seminoles on Sunday, shooting 71 to move to 3-under for the tournament. Clanton currently sits tied for ninth place.
Tyler Weaver pieced together his best round of the tournament, finishing with a score of 72. After a slow start, Weaver made three birdies in-a-row and finished the day with five. He remains 4-over after an even round.
Live scoring can be found on Clippd.
8. Florida State, 873
T9. Luke Clanton, 70, 72, 71
T33. Carson Brewer, 69, 72, 77
T47. Tyler Weaver, 74, 74, 72
T56. Jack Bigham, 73, 72, 79
T100. Gray Albright, 73, 74, 78
