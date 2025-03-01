FSU sports information:



Florida State junior golfer earned his PGA TOUR Card on Friday after making the cut at the Cognizant Classic held at the PGA National Resort.



The Hialeah, Fla., native clinched the requisite 20th point following a made cut in his 11th start on the PGA TOUR after turning in a round of 67 on Thursday and 66 on Friday, sitting tied for 10th at 9-under.



Clanton solidified himself as the second player to earn PGA TOUR membership via PGA TOUR University Accelerated.



Clanton collected 17 points from June to November, marking the fastest accumulation of points in the program to date. In addition to earning 14 points through his play in PGA TOUR events, he also earned a total of six points by achieving the No. 1 ranking in the World Amateur Golf Ranking – five points for reaching the No. 1 spot on August 14, 2024, and an additional point for holding that position for 26 weeks, which was achieved on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.



Daniel Berger, who played in the same pair as Clanton, shot 63 on Thursday and 68 on Friday and sits in second at 11-under heading into the weekend.



Clanton will start round three at 1:00 p.m. and Berger will follow at 1:45 p.m.



Vincent Norrman finished the tournament at 1-under, while Cristobal Del Solar finished even.



Clanton Earns ACC Golfer of the Month



Florida State sophomore Luke Clanton has earned ACC Golfer of the Month honors for his tremendous play in February, the league announced on Friday.



He received these honors twice before in March and April of 2024.



Clanton, at the Watersound Invitational, turned in scored of 73, 66 and 67 to win his fifth collegiate golf tournament at 10-under, 206, and helping the Seminoles defeat six ranked teams at the Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City Beach, Florida.



He is currently the first-ranked golfer in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, as the Noles moved up to No. 20 in the Golf Coaches Association of America rankings.



In the spring, Clanton has been named to Ben Hogan Watch List, has earned a top 15 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open and is eyeing another top finish at the Cognizant Classic.