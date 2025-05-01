Florida State coaches made an overhaul of the receiver room a priority. It’s why transfers Duce Robinson and Squirrel White are in Tallahassee, to bring production and leadership.



But there was also a need for younger receivers to develop this spring to deepen a room that hasn’t been dependable or consistent through the years. Hykeem Williams, Jalen Brown and Jordan Scott were thought to be among those who could take a step forward and develop. Instead, all three receivers entered the transfer portal. (Brown was also arrested and dismissed from the team.)



FSU coach Mike Norvell discussed the departures for the first time on Wednesday as he wrapped up spring practices with a press conference to reflect on various position groups and big-picture topics. When asked about FSU’s receivers, he wasn’t critical of specific players but was (and is) looking for more competition.



“We were over at the number,” Norvell said of the quantity of receivers in the receiver room this spring. “There had to be some real conversations. Nothing happened that I can say was absolutely unexpected at that position. It’s challenge, it’s competition. You got to go do it, too.”



While Norvell discussed competition, it’s a tough result from the standpoint of evaluating talent and player development. Williams was the lone Rivals five-star signee since Norvell arrived in December 2019, while Brown was a top 100 prospect. Brown was coveted by the FSU coaches in high school before he went to LSU for his freshman season and then landed in Tallahassee after the 2023 season.



Both are gone. So is Jordan Scott, a junior college standout who arrived in January and transferred this spring. Aside from Robinson and White, FSU doesn’t have a receiver on the roster with more than Lawayne McCoy’s six receptions as a true freshman in 2024.



But he was pleased with how the three freshmen who played in 2024 — McCoy, BJ Gibson and Elijah Moore — progressed in the spring.



“You're seeing steps from them,” Norvell said.



FSU also has Camdon Frier, who is coming off an injury that prompted him to miss all of the 2024 season. Micahi Danzy, who already has some the fastest 400-meter times on the track in FSU’s history, joins the receiver group after spending his freshman year as a running back.



The Seminoles also have positive first impressions of Jayvan Boggs, who won three straight state titles at Cocoa (Fla.) High and has had one of the most productive prep careers in the state’s history. Tae’Shaun Gelsey joined the team this spring, while Teriq Mallory arrives this summer.



“I'm really pleased with some of the newcomers that joined the program in January,” Norvell said.



FSU has also pursued a few transfer receivers since the portal opened in mid-April. And on Thursday, as May begins, the coaches will host North Carolina transfer Gavin Blackwell. In four seasons at UNC, Blackwell had 31 catches for 448 yards and an interception (although in 2024 he had just four catches for 43 yards).



Still, the pursuit of more transfers — despite Norvell’s comments about the staff’s allotted number at the position — is an indication they are continuing to push the room.



“We're going to continue to build upon the competition, within that room,” Norvell said. “And if there's an opportunity to add an experienced playmaker then, yes, that's something to look at. But I think we also have a lot of versatility.”