Early this morning, EA Sports released a 'deep dive' trailer talking about the gameplay in the highly anticipated EA Sports College Football 25. The Seminoles got some extended screen time this go around, as we got a great sneak peek as to how Doak Campbell Stadium will look in the video game. Additionally, we got our first look at the South End Zone and the recreation of the 'Champions Club'. In the same screenshot, we see was appears to be a fictional player (potentially one used in Dynasty game modes) running back a kickoff against Florida.
In another screenshot, we get some more confirmation about players in the game. From left to right:
Malik Benson, Ja'Khi Douglas, Darius Washington, Terrance Ferguson, Maurice Smith, Keiondre Jones, Jeremiah Byers, Kyle Morlock, Kentron Portier.
In the backfield: Lawrance Toafili and DJ Uiagalelei.
Finally, in a screenshot provided in gameplay by content creator and YouTuber 'Bordeaux', we get a glimpse of Florida State playing Pitt at night.
