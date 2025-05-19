nrcarlisle
Sunday's stop in Atlanta marked the final stop on the schedule for the Rivals Camp Series in 2025. After a four hour drive home from Atlanta after the camp, I've taken some time to collect my notes and organize the intel from those in attendance.
The early morning portion of the camp was once again affected by lightning and that resulted in a two-hour pushback and an expedited schedule to fit in both groups of prospects. So while it is unfortunate that we didn't get as much time with the offensive and defensive linemen (and some ended up leaving), we were able to watch those who stayed in pass-pro 1-on-1s, which was more important.
Before we dive into the intel from this weekend, here is a short list of who stood out at the camp:
KAHLIEF CANTY JR. (Class of 2026, four-star)
Canty showed up to the camp a little bit late but later on I learned that was because he flew all the way from Detroit, Mich. He then flew back after the camp was done. Not only that but in the reps that he did take part in, he looked great — one of the best on the day. He had a few dominant reps and it got the attention of a lot of us there at the camp who then had to scramble to find out his name because his number wasn't listed on the roster. The dictionary definition of, "I came, I saw, I conquered."
KYSON MALLARD (Class of 2027, four-star)
Mallard is a prospect that FSU is much more familiar with, having offered him in January. He's up to 11 offers now, with offers from Georgia, Auburn, Florida and South Carolina in recent months and you can see why. I believe he also visited campus in the spring but am not 100% sure. In any event, he looked good at the camp on Sunday and I expect him to further blow up this year.
T.K CUNNINGHAM (Class of 2027, four-star)
Cunningham was one of the better edge rushers that was at the camp on Sunday and it seems like the rest of the country knows it as the Grayson (Ga.) four-star has close to 50 offers already as a rising junior. He does have some time to grow into his body a little bit more but in the reps I saw of him, he did display a good variety of pass-rushing tools and has nice size. He plans to visit FSU this summer for a camp and a game at some point.
DQ FORKPA (Class of 2026, four-star)
The thing that sticks out about Forkpa after getting to watch him work live for the first time in just under a year is his raw athleticism. He has a great motor and is physically very gifted. He took part in both the D-Line drills and later the linebacker drills. He did have a few stiff reps during some of the open-tackle drills that I watched but he is also dealing with a bad foot. He dominated some reps in 1-on-1s in coverage.
KAIDEN PROTHRO (Class of 2026, four-star)
Telling you that Kaiden Prothro is good is like me telling you that water is wet. Prothro has so many likable traits. He's hard-working, he's all about his business and physically he has the size and speed you want in a bigger receiver. I've seen him multiple times now at camps and every time I end up talking to someone who asks me who I like at the camp and I tell them Prothro. They almost always come back and tell me they agreed. It's a shame that FSU had the season it did, otherwise the coaches might still be in the thick of it for Prothro.
CHRISTIAN CAMPBELL (Class of 2026, unranked)
Campbell made some really acrobatic catches on the day. A bit surprised to look him up and only see one offer — other sites have him as having a Miami (Ohio) offer. The DB group at this camp was the not the best I've seen, but still he had multiple reps where he used his size to go up and get the ball. I would've liked to see more variation in the routes that he ran and how he got separation (strong initial jab) in the reps that I watched.
BRYSEN WRIGHT (Class of 2028, unranked)
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/brysen-wright-314043?view=pv
This kid is going to be one of the best receivers in the country when it's his turn. He stole the show during an FSU camp last summer where he was offered and he looked great again on Sunday. This is a serious talent.
JAYDEN APARICIO-BAILEY (Class of 2027, four-star)
It would not surprise me to see him get offered by FSU eventually, as he already has a lot of nice offers. One of the best DBs at the camp and it did not surprise me whatsoever to come back and find him to be a highly ranked prospect already. He has the range and lengthiness that FSU likes in their safety prospects.
NASSIR 'NASCAR' MCCOY (Class of 2026, four-star)
The other really good defensive back that took part in the camp. FSU offered McCoy but there hasn't been a ton of traction to my knowledge.
That's most of what I've gotten written down from the camp. There were some other guys that I took down their numbers and they did not match the roster that we got unfortunately.
Now onto what most of you care about, the nuggets from the camp. This section is for subscribers only.
