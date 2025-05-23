Florida State fans are familiar with exceptional pitching performances. They unfortunately saw one from NiJaree Canady on Thursday night.



The Texas Tech star right-hander was perfect for four innings before finishing off a two-hit shutout as the Red Raiders grabbed a 3-0 victory in game 1 of the best-of-three Super Regionals.



Canady announced her presence with an authoritative 73 mph fastball for strike one just minutes after 7 p.m. While she recorded four strikeouts, Canady induced mostly flyouts and was on cruise control for most of the night.



Mixing in 73 mph heat and a 58 mph change-up, Canady needed just 79 pitches (60 of them strikes) in an incredibly efficient performance in a quick game that ended in under two hours.



"You talk about the overall pitch count being late 70s, that’s a really efficient ballgame," FSU catcher Michaela Edenfield said. "She did a great job pumping strikes."



The Seminoles (49-11) play host to Texas Tech (49-12) in game 2 on Friday at 3 p.m. (ESPN2).



Even in the fifth, when Michaela Edenfield drew a leadoff walk and Shelby McKenzie had an infield single with one out, the Seminoles couldn’t bring a run in. FSU used pinch runners Amaya Ross and Addie DeLong, but it didn’t matter as Jaysoni Beachum fouled out and Angelee Bueno struck out swinging.



FSU’s hitters tried to work counts early, but ended up battling Canady’s effective mix of pitches. Then the Seminoles attacked first pitches, at times making decent contact. But in the end they were outs.



For good measure, Canady added an opposite-field solo home run to lead off the seventh and extend the lead to 3-0.



Texas Tech scored an unearned run in the first, and Alana Johnson had a no-doubt solo home run to center field in the fourth.



FSU committed an uncharacteristic three errors on the night.



FSU now prepares for game 2 on Friday, potentially turning to freshman right-hander Jazzy Francik in the circle. The Seminoles were able to mix in Ashtyn Danley, Julia Apsel and Annabelle Widra on Thursday.



"Now it’s about game 2 and that’s always the situation when you get to a Super Regional," FSU coach Lonni Alameda said. "Two out of three. We got to make some adjustments. Excited about our chances to get after it tomorrow."



