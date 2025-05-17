There was a feeling of déjà vu at Dick Howser Stadium Friday night.



For the second straight night, an FSU starting pitcher was outclassed by his counterpart. For the second straight night, the FSU offense was unable to string together much success.



And for the second straight night, the No. 2 Seminoles suffered an uncompetitive loss on their home field.



After losing 8-3 Thursday night, FSU (36-13, 16-10 in ACC) again fell behind early and put up a minimal fight in a 11-1 seven-inning, run-rule loss to No. 4 UNC (39-11, 18-10) at Dick Howser Stadium.



In the final weekend series of the regular season, it's the first time this season that FSU has lost the first two games of a weekend series. It comes at a horrific time for the Seminoles, who entered the weekend atop the ACC standings and could have locked up a top-eight NCAA Tournament seed with a series win.



Instead, the Seminoles will need to salvage a game in Saturday's series finale (2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra) to avoid being swept for the first time this season and likely to keep a top-four seed in the ACC Tournament and earn a double bye to the quarterfinals.



Even more than Jamie Arnold labored in the series opener, No. 2 FSU starter Joey Volini really struggled in the second game of the series. After a 1-2-3 first inning, the Tar Heels loaded the bases in each of the next three innings off the junior lefty, chasing him with two outs in the fourth inning. UNC tagged Volini for two runs in the third on a sacrifice fly and an RBI single and then chased him with the bases loaded in the fourth inning, knocking in all three runners he left on base that Joe Charles inherited.



Volini threw just 3.2 innings, allowing five runs (all earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and four walks. FSU's first two starters in the UNC series threw a combined 8.2 innings, allowing nine runs (all earned) on 11 hits with 18 strikeouts, six walks and three hit-by-pitches.



FSU's offense did have a bit more success getting baserunners against UNC's No. 2 starter Jason DeCaro. However, it similarly struggled bringing runners home. The Seminoles had seven hits but were 2 for 11 (.182) with runners on base and 1 for 5 (.200) with runners in scoring position, stranding seven runners.



The Seminoles' only RBI came on a two-out double from Myles Bailey in the fourth inning. The Tar Heels promptly responded with three runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh, capping off the run-rule victory with a three-run homer from Tyson Bass.



DeCaro settled in after his fourth-inning jam, throwing six innings and allowing one run on seven hits, striking out seven and walking two. Contrasting FSU's first two weekend starters, UNC's first two starters of the series have allowed a combined four runs on 11 hits over 15 innings, striking out 14 batters and walking just one.



As crazy as this is to believe based on the results of the first two games of the series, FSU can still win the ACC if it wins Saturday and gets a bit of help with NC State and Georgia Tech losing. With a win, FSU can be no lower than third in the ACC. With a loss, FSU would be anywhere between fourth and seventh, likely losing a top-four seed.



