The Florida State baseball team started its huge weekend series vs. North Carolina with a thud Thursday night.



The No. 2 Seminoles (36-12, 16-9 in ACC) fell behind early and were never able to fully get their footing in the first game of the series at Dick Howser Stadium, falling 8-3 to the No. 4 Tar Heels (38-11, 17-10).



In what was supposed to be a pitching duel between the two best pitchers in the ACC this season, UNC starter Jake Knapp was far more efficient than FSU ace Jamie Arnold. Arnold allowed a solo homer

to Gavin Gallaher to lead off the second inning and that began a streak of extended innings for the junior lefty.



He stranded two runners in the third with a strikeout and two more in the fourth with a strikeout. However, he couldn't get out of another jam in the fifth as Jackson Van De Brake laced a two-run triple into the left-center gap, scoring later in the inning on a sacrifice fly. While Arnold struck out eight UNC batters, he needed 94 pitches to get through five innings and allowed four runs (his second-most this season) on five hits, walking two and hitting two.



The game was effectively lost for the Seminoles when UNC plated three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth off the FSU bullpen.



Knapp, on the other hand, retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced, allowing just one hit over his first four innings before Cal Fisher led off the fifth with a double. That set the tone for his first career nine-inning complete game as he allowed three runs on four hits, striking out seven and walking no batters.



Fisher hit a pair of doubles off Knapp and Alex Lodise hit his 17th homer of the season, but the rest of the lineup struggled to work long at-bats or have much success against Knapp as he needed just 115 pitches to throw nine innings.



Maison Martinez was the first reliever out of the bullpen for FSU and allowed three runs while Chris Knier allowed one run on a homer from Van De Brake -- who had four RBI and was a double short of the cycle -- but then threw two scoreless innings after that.



FSU reliever Connor Hults made his first appearance since March 18 after an extended absence due to injury, recording two outs and allowing one hit.



Game 2 of the series is set for 7 p.m. on Friday and will be broadcast on ACC Network. FSU will start Joey Volini against UNC starter Jason DeCaro.



