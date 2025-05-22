ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting Noles getting final OV of the summer from priority DE target

nrcarlisle

nrcarlisle

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 7, 2022
By Sam Spiegelman

After a wave of spring visits and coaches making stops around Rolesville (N.C.) High School, four-star EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes is down to four finalists with as many official visits on deck.

Griffin-Haynes, the No. 17-rated EDGE defender in the Rivals250 for 2026, is down to Clemson (May 30), Michigan (June 6), Nebraska (June 13) and Florida State (June 20).

Griffin-Haynes will kick off official visits with a trip back to Clemson at the end of May.

The Tigers have kicked it into gear with the four-star EDGE target this spring.

"Clemson has been my favorite school for a while," Griffin-Haynes told Rivals. "They've been pushing for me hard. If Clemson is recruiting you, they want you, and plus -- from a production standpoint, they're there."

The Wolverines have been a program present around Griffin-Haynes all spring.

He will check out Ann Arbor for the first time next month.

"Michigan has been trying to get me up there for a while. I love their coaches," he said of Michigan. "If you're a defensive linemen, you want to go to Michigan."

Nebraska has also turned up the heat on one of North Carolina's top 2026 prospects this spring.

Terry Bradden has been leading the charge for the Huskers.

"Coach Terry from Nebraska has a lot of experience in the league," he started. "He was recently just coaching the Chiefs, so just being that, knowing what it takes to get you there and to get coached by him can really help you a lot."

Griffin-Haynes is originally from Florida and has made a string of trip to Tallahassee dating back to last summer.

The four-star EDGE and his twin brother Jayden Griffin-Haynes visited earlier this spring.

"They've been doing a great job in my recruitment," he said. "I would love to go back home and play for my home state with my boys."

"Even when I committed, they wanted me back home bad. It's just the love they show, the energy they show me -- it's nothing fake and it shows me how much they want me ... They're doing a great job and are definitely a top choice."
 
