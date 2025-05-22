Obviously, Canady is really good and is going to be a problem. lol



In doing my research on her, I think it's important to know this one little fact, which is basically true for most really good pitchers.

Her stats are bolstered a great deal vs the weaker opponents.



In games she's pitched against the ncaa tournament teams, she has thrown 74 innings and given up 16 earned runs, for a 1.51 ERA.

Against the rest of her opponents, she threw 117 innings and gave up 9 earned runs, for a 0.54 ERA.



Her last game vs Miss St was her worst outing of the season, giving up 3 earned runs in 5 innings.



She has thrown against 3 teams with offenses on par with FSU. In those games, she's thrown 39 innings while giving up 7 earned runs for a 1.26 ERA. She lost two of them.



Defensively, Texas Tech is just a tad better than FSU....005 better.



We have to play error free, and if we do that and score 3, I think we win.



It'll be interesting to watch.