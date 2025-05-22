ADVERTISEMENT

Softball Notes: FSU prepared to face Texas Tech star, Isa Torres explains mindset for sophomore success

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
24,182
15,056
1,853
Florida State’s hitters feel prepared to face NiJaree Canady, one of softball’s top pitchers. But they can also lean on past experience against the right-hander.

The Seminoles benefitted from three Stanford errors to score four runs (one earned) in a 4-0 victory over Canady in February 2024 at the Clearwater Invitational. Jahni Kerr, now a senior, went 2 for 3 with FSU’s RBI in the game.

Canady developed into one of the sport’s top players, opting to leave Stanford and entering the transfer portal last summer — and earning a reported $1,050,024 NIL payment from Texas Tech that was the first seven-figure salary for a softball player. According to an ESPN.com story, Canady earned $1,000,000 for NIL, $50,000 for living expenses and $24 for her jersey number.

“NiJaree would be what we call kind of a unicorn in pitching,” FSU coach Lonni Alameda said. “She’s got velocity plus movement. And she’s developed pitches along the way. Her rise ball is elite. But she’s added the change-up and some down pitches as she continues to grow. But the sub-1.00 ERA would say that she’s pretty tough to get some runs off of. And I think she’s an uber competitor and a great teammate at the same time.”

Torres had a hit off Canady last season and came away impressed. In the last few days since FSU defeated Auburn to advance to a Super Regional against Texas Tech, Torres and the Seminoles have been deep in research on the Red Raiders’ star and her recent postseason outings.

“Me and our teammates have just watched past games and have memorized patterns that she’s done and memorized patterns that the pitching staff has done,” Torres said. “Just really done our homework on the team and I think it’s going to help us a lot.”

No. 5 FSU (49-10) will look to clinch its 13th trip to the Women's College World Series as it hosts No. 12 Texas Tech (48-12) at JoAnne Graf Field in a best-of-three Super Regional. Game one is set for 7 p.m. (ESPN2) on Thursday, while Friday's game will begin at 3 p.m. (ESPN2). A third game, if necessary, will be Saturday at 7 p.m.

Canady and Nebraska’s Jordy Bahl are two of the three finalists for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. A transfer from Stanford, Canady is 26-5 with a 0.81 ERA and a stunning 263 strikeouts (with only 35 walks) in 181 innings.

And when she’s not pitching, Canady will hit, too. In just 81 at-bats, Canady has eight home runs and 30 RBI with a .457 on-base percentage.

Texas Tech coach Gerry Glasco said Canady is the team’s hardest worker, whether it’s in the cages or in the circle. When asked about how to manage her workload, Glasco described growing up in Illinois and a fan of the Chicago Bulls. He read stories about Michael Jordan’s competitiveness in practice and games, comparing Canady's work ethic and drive to the NBA legend.

“I think you have to accept it. That’s what she is,” Glasco said. “She’s a great competitor. There’s times where maybe we’re going to have to sit her down at some point, we may not be able to let her take every single at-bat or we may not let her throw every pitch that she wants to throw.

“We may have to take her out when she doesn’t want to come out. We’re going to have to protect her a little bit. She’s a worker and she’s a competitor. She wants the ball.”

Canady said she’s reflected on her previous outing against FSU, and she took time to praise the Seminoles’ 2025 lineup.

“They’re really good 1 through 9,” Canady said. “That’s what makes them really good. They’re really stacked. There’s not really a place where you can relax as a pitcher.”

Torres’ All-American honor

Torres was named a first-team All-American by Softball America earlier this week, a reward for a sophomore season in which she hit .448 with nine home runs and 45 RBI. And Torres is hitting .433 against top 25 opponents.

A perfectionist, Torres said she’s learned to appreciate her success and except her failures.

“Being nicer to myself. I know I have a standard that’s pretty high for myself and an expectation that’s pretty high for myself,” Torres said. “Talking to my coaches and talking to my teammates, they rely on me a lot. So knowing that I’m a big part but also knowing that it’s ok to mess up a little once in a while or not to be perfect. I’ve worked on that a lot. …

“I’m going to make mistakes. I’m not going to go 4 for 4 and have great stats every game. But I think that’s been a huge stride for me and I’ve definitely worked on it a lot. That’s definitely made me the player I am this year for sure.”

Torres may have been hard on herself. But she has pieced together a remarkable season, one where her 95 hits is the third most in school history. She’s just five away from breaking the record.

And Torres also has just four strikeouts, which is tied for the lowest among any player in the Power 4.

Nuggets on the Seminoles

FSU is seeking its 13th Women’s CWS appearance. The Seminoles last played in Oklahoma City in 2023, reaching the championship series.

Ashtyn Danley pitched 10 scoreless innings in the regional, picking up two wins. Danley is 14-1 and has won 14 straight decisions, taking only a loss to Oklahoma State in a season-opening tournament in Mexico.

FSU is 60-19 at home in the NCAA Tournament.
 
Obviously, Canady is really good and is going to be a problem. lol

In doing my research on her, I think it's important to know this one little fact, which is basically true for most really good pitchers.
Her stats are bolstered a great deal vs the weaker opponents.

In games she's pitched against the ncaa tournament teams, she has thrown 74 innings and given up 16 earned runs, for a 1.51 ERA.
Against the rest of her opponents, she threw 117 innings and gave up 9 earned runs, for a 0.54 ERA.

Her last game vs Miss St was her worst outing of the season, giving up 3 earned runs in 5 innings.

She has thrown against 3 teams with offenses on par with FSU. In those games, she's thrown 39 innings while giving up 7 earned runs for a 1.26 ERA. She lost two of them.

Defensively, Texas Tech is just a tad better than FSU....005 better.

We have to play error free, and if we do that and score 3, I think we win.

It'll be interesting to watch.
 
One more thing. TT really doesn't have anyone else, after Canady.
Yes, Riassetto has a 2.2 ERA or something like that, BUT here ERA vs NCAA tournament teams is almost FIVE!

So, we shall see. FSU has to start hitting again!
 
Latest posts

